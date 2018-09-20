No Time For A Flu Shot This Year? Why Not Try The Drive-Thru Service

Glynn County is offering drive-thru flu vaccinations this year.

When it comes to getting your yearly flu shot, sometimes there just doesn’t seem to be enough hours in the day in order to book an appointment. However, in Glynn Country, Brunswick, Ga, that’s no excuse.

According to News 4 Jax, Glynn County is now offering drive-thru vaccination services for those who are constantly on the run with their busy schedule. While it is only available for one day, the Health Department in Brunswick is offering this service in an effort to make sure all their residents have the opportunity to get their flu shot this year.

News 4 Jax states that the flu shots will be available “from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 18 at the health department offices at 2747 Fourth St. in Brunswick.”

Offering regular flu shots at $29 as well as high dosage flu shots that are designed to protect those that are over the age of 65 for $55, the local health department hopes that the drive-thru service collects some of those people who would normally miss out. As for payment, cash, checks, most major insurances, Medicaid, and Medicare will be accepted at the drive-thru service.

In addition to the drive-thru service, the flu vaccine consent form can be downloaded from the Georgia Department of Public Health website and filled out ahead of time. Once again, giving those that are time poor ample opportunity to get their flu shot.

dfuhlert / Pixabay

According to the Glynn Country information sheet on their drive-thru flu vaccination service, getting an annual flu shot is the best defense against spreading influenza throughout the community.

Flu season usually begins in October and can expect to peak sometime in January or February. However, last year’s flu season extended well into Spring, according to News 4 Jax. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems more people are coming in earlier this year to get their flu shots in response to last year’s extended season.

For those that received an early flu shot last year, it is recommended you follow up early this year with your vaccination as the flu vaccine usually lasts for approximately 12 months. Also, as Families Fighting Flu points out, the CDC recommends that everyone gets their flu shot before the end of October in order to be ready to combat the flu season.

In addition to Glynn County’s drive-thru flu service, nasal spray versions of the flu vaccine are also available in an effort to encourage needle-phobic people to get the annual vaccine, according to a previous Inquisitr article.