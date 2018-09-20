WWE News: Rey Mysterio’s Return To Company Official With New Two-Year Deal, ‘PWInsider’ Reports

After months of rumors, it looks like Rey Mysterio is all set to return to the WWE, as reports suggest he recently signed a new two-year contract with the company and is currently waiting for WWE’s creative team to include him in storylines for Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, the 43-year-old Mysterio decided to sign a two-year contract with WWE after initially trying to get the company to sign him to a slightly shorter, 18-month deal. While Mysterio agreed to the longer contract offer WWE reportedly insisted on, Johnson added that the former world champion has a clause in his contract with the company that allows him to give notice by the 18th month or later.

As observed by Cageside Seats, Johnson’s report for PWInsider made no reference to the rumors that Rey Mysterio wanted to return to the WWE as a part-time competitor, much like other veteran performers such as The Undertaker and, as he has been in recent months, John Cena. Instead, the focus on the new report was on the duration of the contract being the main reason why it took some time for Mysterio to agree to WWE’s offer. Earlier this month, Mysterio teamed up with Rey Fenix and Bandido at All In, where they lost to the three-man team of the Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.

A wrestling veteran of more than 25 years, Mysterio, real name Oscar Gutierrez, first became a known commodity to American audiences in the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling, where he was a five-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion. He moved on to WWE in 2002, one year after WCW folded, and went on to win several titles for the company, including two World Heavyweight Championships, one WWE Championship, and two Intercontinental Championships.

Mysterio officially left WWE early in 2015 after his last contract expired, but had made two appearances for the company earlier this year, competing in the titular main event matches of the Royal Rumble in January and the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

It remains unclear if WWE will assign Rey Mysterio to Monday Night Raw or to SmackDown Live, but Cageside Seats speculated that WWE might use him to “bridge the gap” as he helps build up a new marquee talent for Hispanic audiences. The publication suggested that Mysterio would most likely be pitted against SmackDown Live superstar Andrade Almas, who was recently called up from NXT and has since been placed in matches against the likes of Rusev and reigning WWE Champion AJ Styles.