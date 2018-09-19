Kym Johnson Herjavec Reveals She Has Tendonitis And Doesn’t Know How She’ll Care For Twins Hudson And Haven

Not much can slow former Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson Herjavec down, except for maybe tendonitis.

The new mother has been incredibly candid about many aspects of her life with fans on social media including her new journey through motherhood as well as life in general. Today was certainly no exception as the 42-year-old shared with fans an ongoing health issue on her Instagram story.

In the video, Kym appears to be in her home as she looks casual in grey pajamas with a black stars pattern. She looks into the camera as she explains to fans that she has been dealing with a little bit of a problem lately.

“Good morning! So yesterday turned out to be a crazy day. It’s one of those days where I tried to fit too much into one day and then things happen with the babies and things just didn’t happen. It was just a nightmare.”

“But anyway, a little update on my wrist if anyone’s interested at all. It’s basically tendonitis,” she shared with her followers.

She then showed fans her fancy new black splint that she said she will be wearing for the next two weeks and even let fans know that she needs to take it off and wash it already because her daughter Haven just threw up on it.

“I don’t know how I’m going to manage picking up two babies and doing all of that with this,” she shared. “So I’ve basically got to wear this thing for two weeks. Let’s see how this goes.”

Hopefully Herjavec will have her husband, Shark Tank investor, Robert Herjavec by her side to help her get through the tough times. As fans of the famous duo know, they were paired up for Dancing With the Stars back in 2015 and immediately hit it off. According to People, the pair got married in Los Angeles in 2016 in front of family and friends.

Shortly after, Kym shocked her fans by announcing that she and Robert were expecting their first two children, twins, together. Robert was previously married and has three kids from that marriage but these two children are Kym’s first.

And the couple is clearly head over heels for each other and Kym is always quick to gush about her husband.

It feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s been almost three years since we met. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy,” she said on their first wedding anniversary.

Best wishes to Kym for a speedy recovery.