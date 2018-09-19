Kaley Cuoco Is All Smiles And All Leg, Wears Stunning Red Dress In Latest Instagram Post

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her fun-loving side again. “The Big Bang Theory” star posted on Instagram Wednesday afternoon to promote her latest appearance on CBS’s “The Talk”. In the photo, Kaley is laughing and looks positively radiant in a killer red dress. The star’s blonde hair (which she cut super short in the last couple years) is long and perfectly styled into beachy waves. The star shared the photo with her 3.8 million followers on her main Instagram account @normancook (she named her Instagram page after one of her dogs if you can believe how adorable that is).

To complete the look, Kaley wears red ankle-strap stilettos that only accentuate her amazing legs. It’s a bit difficult to see the star’s makeup but a nude lip is one of Kaley’s go-to looks and it looks like she’s rocking it here as well.

Kaley has been posting a lot on Instagram lately and none of her fans are complaining. The glammed-up photo of Cuoco is a departure from the star’s recent posting trends. Did you know Kaley Cuoco absolutely loves horses? Well, she does and she’s a pretty skilled rider from the looks of it. Cuoco’s Instagram tends to focus more on the star’s day-to-day life as she hangs out with friends and pursues hobbies outside of acting.

The star mentioned in her caption that she would be talking about “The Big Bang Theory” series finale on the upcoming CBS talk show. After she wrote the title of the show that made her famous, she followed it up with a crying emoji. Kaley has reportedly been heartbroken over the upcoming series finale. According to another Instagram post, the star said her heart is “broken in two” over the fact that the show’s fourteenth and final season is wrapping. “This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” Kaley wrote under a photo of the cast.

While Kaley is definitely mourning the ending of “Big Bang” it’s great to see her laughing and smiling. Cuoco’s guest appearance on “The Talk” will air this Friday on CBS. She’ll also be discussing her recent wedding and ponies.

People reported that Kaley Cuoco, as well as other cast members including John Galecki who plays her romantic interest, can’t picture life after the show. The final season premiere for the last season of “Big Bang” is set to air September 24.