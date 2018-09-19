Donald Trump Jr. Lashes Out On Twitter In Defense Of Brett Kavanaugh

Donald Trump Jr. has been a staunch supporter of his father’s Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, and his support has not waned even amid allegations of sexual assault. According to Newsweek, a woman named Christine Blasey Ford claimed that Kavanaugh groped her and forced himself upon her at a party when they were teens. Since the allegations, several Republicans and Kavanaugh supporters, including Trump Jr. took to social media in his defense.

Earlier this week, Trump Jr. lashed out on Twitter and Instagram, posting a fake love note and blaming the Democrats for “their usual nonsense games.” On Wednesday, the 40-year-old kept his tirade going, retweeting posts from several people slamming Ford for her allegations.

“Professor Ford is uncertain of the time, place, location, or any details surrounding her alleged incident Yet she is CERTAIN it was Brett Kavanaugh? Entirely possibly this horrific thing did happen to her. No chance, in my opinion, it was Brett Kavanaugh Dismiss this and move on,” tweeted Charlie Kirk, the founder of conservative organization Turning Point USA. Trump Jr. retweeted the post, which has twelve thousand likes and has been retweeted four thousand times.

He also retweeted the Fox News Story “Feinstein blames GOP after Kavanaugh accuser stays mum, admits ‘I can’t say everything’s truthful,'” and the post on Breitbart News saying “Third Person that Kavanaugh Accuser Claims Was at Party Denies Incident.”

In addition to vehemently doubting Ford’s claims, Trump Jr. also took to blasting Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the leading Democrat serving on the committee for the confirmation of Kavanaugh.

“Could this explain why Feinstein held it for 2 months and when she realized he would otherwise be confirmed she threw a political Hail Mary? As the father of girls and boys this overt politicization is both very disturbing and alarming,” Trump Jr. tweeted. In another tweet, he pondered why Feinstein has waited so long (she has reportedly had information about Ford’s claims since July) to bring Ford’s claims to the spotlight.

According to NBC News, Democrats have called for the FBI to investigate the claims against Kavanaugh, but the organization cannot do so unless they are directed to by the FBI. Though Ford has been invited to testify against the confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh, her lawyer has said it wants the FBI to conduct an investigation of the incident before she will testify.

Additionally, Ford said that she did not fully open up about the incident until 2012, during a therapy session with her husband. In addition to Kavanaugh’s involvement, Ford also stated that another student, Mark Judge, had been present during the alleged assault. Judge has denied the allegations, despite writing a book about the debauchery that occurred while attending Georgetown Preparatory School.