‘General Hospital’ Recap: Kiki Explodes On Ava, Maxie Is Confused Over Peter

It's just another complicated day on ABC's 'General Hospital.'

Wednesday was a day full of complicated feelings on General Hospital. Ava, Kiki, Griffin, Michael, Maxie, Peter, and Alexis struggle to understand if anything makes sense in their lives.

Nina sits Maxie down and wants to know what happened with her and a shirtless Peter in the elevator. She wants answers, as General Hospital spoilers from Soaps She Knows suggests. Maxie explained how Peter was having a panic attack thanks to Nina and Liesl holding him hostage.

Maxie told Nina that her feelings for Peter are complicated. She said that Peter was there for her after Nathan died, but that she is still angry. Nina said that she understands, but that he shouldn’t have full blame put on him either.

Meanwhile at the Metro Court, Lulu gives Peter a piece of her mind about using the Ryan Chamberlain story to try to get close to Maxie’s family. However, she did let the cat out of the bag that Maxie has confused feelings about him. Lulu then told him that if he cared about Maxie, he would just stay away from her.

Curtis gives Valentin an update on his meeting with Sasha. He told him that she is willing to disprove the notion that she is Nina’s daughter. Valentin gives Curtis a sample of Nina’s DNA and he takes it to GH to get tested.

After a postponement of the meeting to get his job back at General Hospital, Griffin tells Kiki that somebody just ripped away the only thing that he had left in this world. That being his ties to the Catholic church. He was barred from participating in the rituals that he holds dear to his heart. They come to the conclusion that Ava was the one who informed the Archdiocese of Griffin’s transgressions. Kiki is mad that her mother is punishing him because of her.

Carly jumped to the conclusion that Michael is moving to Chicago after overhearing a business call, but he reassures her that he isn’t. He does admit that he is not okay, but that he needs to grieve on his own time in his own way. Carly suggests getting counseling from Dr. Collins, but he refuses. It’s probably a good thing since Kevin isn’t really himself these days.

Carly and Michael run into Lucas and baby Wiley at the hospital. The look on Carly’s face shows that she has a strange sense about the baby. Lucas was called to check on a patient, so Michael took Wiley in his arms not knowing that he is holding his son.

Carly can see that Michael is hurting. Is he willing to admit that he needs help? A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @lldubs #GH55 pic.twitter.com/aZeDaa4NiS — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 19, 2018

Griffin is out apartment hunting with Lucy, but he made no commitment decisions to a fancy place without having a steady paycheck. Lucy gives him some advice on cheating because she did the same thing with Scott Baldwin. She said that he can learn from his mistakes and move on. She then remembered another affordable apartment for him to look at and off they go.

Ava pops into Charlie’s Pub to chat with Julian. He informs her that he is no longer selling Corinthos coffee, which pleases his sister. But she is suspicious as to why he was able to sever ties with Sonny. Alexis walks in and asks the same thing. She right out wants to know if he had anything to do with the body found in the basement, especially since Kristina is now working for him. Julian reassures her that he had nothing to do with the skull found down below.

Kiki walks into Charlie’s Pub raging at Ava. After her mother made a smart remark about her and Griffin, Kiki slapped her across the face and it was witnessed by everyone in the bar. Kiki then told Ava that they both need to stay away from each other from now on.

Alexis and Julian have a nice chat about Kristina. She confided in her ex that she is worried about her daughter. He reassures her that he will look out for Kristina if she wants him to.

Meanwhile, Nina and Ava have a confrontation outside the pub. Nina gave Ava some advice about giving her daughter a second chance using her own relationship with her mother as an example. Ava is offended. Nina told her that if she had a daughter, she wouldn’t let one minute go to waste. Ava told her that she is not a mother and never will be.

This seems to be the perfect setup for these two to have a story line together. Meaning that the rumors of Kiki actually being Nina’s daughter, not Ava’s, may be finally coming to light.

Maxie walked into the Metro Court and spotted Peter and Lulu. She proceeded to ask if she could join them. Peter bolted out of there quickly after his talk with Lulu about staying away from her. Maxie is totally confused.

Griffin took the cheaper apartment, which just happens to be in the same building as Kiki’s. The radiator is acting up. Kiki whips off her shirt just as Griffin shows up at her door. She proceeds to show him how to knock the radiator senseless to get it to work.

Back at GH, Lucas is about ready to leave with Wiley when the doctor walks up and informs him that there is something wrong with the baby’s test results. This looks like this is just the beginning of Brad’s downfall and Michael finally getting his son back. Spoilers from the Inquisitr hints that a heart condition will lead to the revelation that the baby switch happened between Brad and Nelle.

On Thursday’s General Hospital, Brad and Lucas worry about their child, Mike wants Stella to help Sonny to let him go, and Ava insists she doesn’t want to lose her daughter to Griffin.