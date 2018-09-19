‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gets A Tattoo of Tyrion — No, Just Kidding

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau trolls fans with a tattoo of Tyrion Lannister.

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones were treated with an epic troll from one of the cast members recently when Nikolaj Coster-Waldau posted some Emmy’s shots of him and his fellow cast members. In the gallery of images on his official Instagram account, Coster-Waldau also posted a tattoo of Tyrion Lannister, indicating he had gotten a new tattoo of the character that is his on-air brother in Game of Thrones.

Many of the Game of Thrones cast don’t shy away from ink inspired by the hit HBO epic fantasy series. As Time points out, the actresses that play the Stark sisters, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), both have Game of Thrones-themed tattoos.

Maisie’s ink is the words, “No One.” This references Arya’s time of her training as an assassin. However, at the time, many fans wondered if it could also be a spoiler for the end of Game of Thrones. After all, in a show that is known to kill off main characters, it could, quite literally, mean that no one survives.

Sophie also has a Game of Thrones-inspired tattoo. Hers reads, “The pack survives.” This wording is a reference to the words spoken by Sansa’s father, Ned Stark, according to Elle.

“When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.”

Now, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, has posted an image of a tattoo showing Tyrion’s face. It was a part of a gallery of images on his Instagram account that was captioned as follows.

“What a wonderful evening ending with an amazing surprise win for our show. Was nominated which meant I finally got to bring my love to the mad[n]ess. And today I got a tattoo 🙂 #gameofthrones.”

The Instagram post was in response to Game of Thrones‘ win at the recent Emmys. However, it was the final part of the caption that really got fans talking. Many asked the actor underneath the post whether the tattoo was really his. Others didn’t doubt the authenticity and congratulated the actor on his new ink.

While it really did look like the Nikolaj had gotten some new ink, Time has reported that Coster-Waldau’s spokesperson replied to them in an email to confirm that the image was not of a tattoo that belonged to Nikolaj.

“Ha no way,” the spokesperson said in the email when questioned over whether the tattoo was Nikolaj’s.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.