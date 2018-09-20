Kourtney Kardashian Not Worried About Luka Sabbat Age Difference, Per ‘People’

Kourtney Kardashian seemingly has a new man. The mother-of-three, 39, has been spotted out with model/actor, Luka Sabbat, 20, multiple times over the past week, and it seems that the pair may be dating.

According to a Sept. 19 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian may be 19 years older than Luka Sabbat, but that isn’t stopping her from enjoying herself during her date nights with him.

“His young age doesn’t seem to matter. Kourtney is great. She seems very happy. She had fun in Chicago with friends and Luka. She is back in L.A. now with her kids. Things with Luka are pretty new. It’s not like she calls him a boyfriend,” an insider told the magazine.

The source went on to reveal that Kourtney and Luka are simply having fun together, and that she really likes spending time with him. In addition, those close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be reacting very positively to the news of their dating.

“They are having fun. She finds Luka very charming and she is definitely interested. Everyone seems to have a very positive attitude about him,” the insider added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed together on Friday night outside of Hollywood hot spot, The Nice Guy. Later they were seen at the Chateau Marmont. “Luka had his arm around Kourtney, and they were flirting,” an onlooker revealed.

On Saturday, the reality TV star headed to Chicago for the opening of TAO nightclub. Kourtney partied with friends, Johnathan Cheban and Malika Haqq. However, Luka also joined the group at the club. “They were close to each other, and there was a sense of chemistry as the two were laughing and having fun together all night.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly feels better than she has in years, and has a ton of energy. The TV personality reportedly thinks that a man her own age wouldn’t be able to keep up with her,

“Kourtney really doesn’t feel like she’s almost 40, she’s actually feeling younger than she has in years. She’s never felt sexier or more in control and dating younger guys just adds to her feeling of empowerment. Right now Kourtney just wants to have fun, she’s got young energy and honestly questions whether a guy her own age could even keep up with her,” an insider dished.

