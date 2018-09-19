Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Enjoy Rare Public Outing At The Park With Two Children

They’re one of the most popular couples on the planet, but unfortunately for fans, they’re also one of the most private.

Yesterday, Ryan Gosling and his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, took some time out of their busy schedules to enjoy a day at the park with their two children, Esmeralda and Amada. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the family appeared to have a great time at a Los Angeles area park. The two girls could be seen playing on the playground equipment while their parents looked on.

Eva certainly looked glammed up for her run to the park, sporting a yellow skirt with red and blue flowers as well as a black checkered shirt that tied just above the naval. The 44-year-old also sported a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses as well as a bandana in her hair. To complete her look, Mendes wore her hair in a high bun.

Gosling looked a little more causal than his lady love, rocking black jeans along with a black graphic T-shirt. The actor also sported a pair of aviators and dressed up the look a bit with an expensive looking silver watch. Gosling certainly played the role of a doting father as he held one daughter’s hand while cradling the other in his arms.

And the couple is certainly family oriented, as fans can see in Eva’s new clothing line. According to Page Six, the mother-of-two designed her latest clothing collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue with her family in mind.

“I have a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old now. Sometimes it’s just a challenge to get dressed, so I brought in the tees.”

“Our 4-year-old, Esmeralda, she dresses herself and comes up with some pretty interesting things — like, she’ll just do the one sleeve,” the actress explained. “It’s so fun to see what they come up with naturally.”

And as for Gosling? He has some input too, according to Mendes. The fashionista claims that it’s “beautiful” because Ryan thinks that everything from her collection looks great. And even though Mendes is famous, she says that she still has her moments, like every mother with kids.

“I just struggle like every other working mother. It’s so hard, and I haven’t figured out the balance at all.”

And while Mendes is busy juggling her children and her fashion line, Gosling is still busy doing what he does best: making movies. The actor will star next in the film First Man, where he plays astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The movie hits theaters on October 12 and so far, it has already been generating a lot of buzz.