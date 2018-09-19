Jeremy Calvert Defends Former ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham On Twitter, Wants Fans To Stop Judging Her

Farrah Abraham has a surprising ally.

Jeremy Calvert is taking a stand against Farrah Abraham’s critics.

As the former Teen Mom OG star continues to be criticized after reportedly failing a drug test on Face the Facts, the Teen Mom 2 dad, who reportedly quit the series after Season 8, is speaking out on her behalf and encouraging fans and followers of the MTV franchise to let her live her life as she pleases.

“I don’t know why everyone judges what [Farrah Abraham] does, if her daughter has food in her stomach, clothes on her back and a roof over her head, wtf does it matter to anyone else what she dos or how she raises her child?” he asked his fans and followers on September 18, according to a report by the Hollywood Gossip. “Last time I checked it’s her child. Let her live her life!!!”

Calvert joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 several years ago after he embarked on a relationship with his now-ex-wife, Leah Messer, following her controversial split from first husband Corey Simms. As fans of the series will recall, Messer admitted to cheating on Simms with another man just days before their wedding and filed for divorce after confirming the news to him on an early season of the show.

As for Abraham, she began her run on MTV in 2009 on the first season of 16 & Pregnant and continued to appear on Teen Mom OG in the years that followed. Then, while filming the series’ seventh season last year, she was dealt an ultimatum from producer Morgan J. Freeman: Either quit her adult entertainment endeavors or the show would move on without her.

After Abraham decided against quitting her career in adult entertainment, she and Freeman parted ways and she has since been replaced on Teen Mom OG by new cast members Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd.

In June of this year, after appearing alongside his ex-wife, Leah Messer, for the past several seasons of Teen Mom 2, Jeremy Calvert confirmed he would not be featured on any further seasons of the MTV reality show.

When asked by OK! Magazine if he would be filming with the network anymore, Calvert replied, “Nope. I’m not.”

As for Messer, she will be returning for Season 9 and may feature her new relationship with boyfriend Jason Jordan on the show.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and expected to air on MTV sometime later this year or early next year.