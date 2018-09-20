Former Southwest Airlines Employee Claims Co-Workers Set Up ‘Whites Only’ Break Room In Houston Airport

Jamel Parker has filed a lawsuit against the airline.

One Southwest Airlines employee, Jamel Parker, a resident of Harris County, is accusing the airline of “extreme race discrimination.” The lawsuit seeks an undisclosed amount of money, reports ABC 13.

Harris was fired from the company in April 2017 for allegedly breaking a power cord without informing the airline. Parker states that, in his experience, Southwest does not treat black and white employees equally.

Parker claims “similarly situated white employees who engaged in nearly identical behavior were not terminated.”

But the firing isn’t the only reason for the lawsuit. Parker also states that there was a “white’s-only” break room in Hobby Airport, which remained around for years, until a recent renovation resulted in its removal from the building. According to him, there was also something that looked like a noose someone constructed from bungee cords and left hanging at an airport gate.

Lawsuit: Southwest Airlines employees had 'whites-only' break room at Hobby Airport https://t.co/GL7KHtBsCc pic.twitter.com/wBCRMP7ZF4 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 20, 2018

In a statement from Southwest Airlines issued a week ago, the airline refrains from commenting on the specifics of the case, but reminds the public that it does take a strong stance against discrimination.

“Southwest Airlines is an Equal Opportunity Employer and prides itself on an open and inclusive work environment that consistently ranks among the world’s best places to work. We employ more than 57,000 People who provide the world’s best hospitality to our more than 120 million annual Customers as they travel throughout the Southwest network. Our People are our greatest asset, and it is our goal to support our Employees and our Customers who come from all walks of life.”

In the document, Southwest Airlines also emphasizes its inclusivity.

“We work relentlessly to foster an environment that is diverse and inclusive.”

The airline currently flies to over 100 cities in the United States, the Caribbean, and Mexico, according to their website. They run 3,800 flights per day. The CEO is Gary Kelly, who was born in San Antonio, Texas.

