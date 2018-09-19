Cherie Noel Flaunts Curves In Barely-There Swimsuit

Cherie Noel is an Instagram model with over 217,000 followers. She had a big break when she won Playboy’s 2017 Discovered & Be Discovered model search, which she entered on a whim. In an interview, Cherie described how she had never modeled before she moved to Los Angeles, and that she was shocked at winning the competition.

Plus, Cherie is vying to be on the cover of Maxim as part of their “Covergirl” competition. She’s currently in 7th place in West Group Twenty-Six, and if she wins, the model could win $25,000. The main photo she submitted for the competition is a small, black one-piece, which is the same one that she featured in a recent Instagram post.

In the photo, Cherie is tugging at the front of the super low-v plunge neck of the swimming suit, leaving little else to the imagination. The swimsuit also has a high waist cut which shows off her hips. She wore a straw hat, and let her hair down for the photo. Her fans complimented her saying she’s “magical,” “gorgeous,” and simply, “wow.”

And while she’s doing well on social media and won the Playboy contest, Cherie has more goals that she’d like to reach in the modeling world. This is what she said.

“You know, I love Kate Moss. She’s a petite model, but she’s done every type of modeling. I want to do things not every normal model can do. People tell me, ‘Oh, with nudes, you’ll never do fashion.’ But I’m like, I can totally do it. I would love to do runway.”

Noel then went on to describe how she’s meeting people in the industry, and says it’s important to her to do things that she’s passionate about.

Cherie has also posted other interesting photos lately on her Insta page, including one where she’s posing in the middle of a nature scene. She wore a black-and-lace corset, as she stood barefoot on the ground, surrounded by greenery. The picture was taken by Angelina Venturella, who is an L.A.-based photographer and founded “Project Mermaids,” where she photographs people wearing mermaid tails underwater. Although mermaids don’t really exist, Angelina’s work brings the myth to life in a surreal way.

Noel said she actually helped Angelina with the Project Mermaid World Tour after she gave birth to her child. This is what she said.