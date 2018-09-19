‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, September 20: Jack Goes Too Far!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 20, bring extreme steps for Jack as he still tries to find out who his father is. Plus, it’s Shauna’s special day, but she has no idea that Devon knows.

Jack (Peter Bergman) goes to extremes in his quest to find out if he’s Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) brother, according to She Knows Soaps. At the Club, Jack sees an opportunity and grabs a napkin that Victor used just moments before. Because Abby (Melissa Ordway) refuses to help him get Victor’s DNA, Jack decides the napkin may hold the key to his paternity. However, Devon (Bryton James) happens to see Jack’s theft and eventually convinces Jack to hand over the napkin before he goes way too far in his desperation.

Unfortunately, Devon doesn’t stop Jack from grasping at straws. In fact, Victor’s half-brother, Matt Miller (Richard Gleason), shows up, and Jack asks for Matt’s help in finding out if they are brothers. Matt hesitates, though, and then Victor shows up and sees what’s happening. Victor demands loyalty from his family — even Matt. Of course, he declines to consider the possibility that his nemesis may also end up being part of his family too, which would undoubtedly throw a pretty massive wrench into Victor’s entire life.

Today on #YR, Sharon celebrates a milestone and Ashley faces a moral dilemma. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/kuEqRvnLRG pic.twitter.com/I05w1Mwx1j — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 19, 2018

Shauna (Camryn) gets a surprise courtesy of Devon. Although she never told Devon about her birthday, Nate (Brooks Darnell) ascertains that it’s Shauna’s birthday, and he lets Devon know. At first, Devon is reminded of his hurt over losing Hilary because he is sure that Hilary knew all these types of details. Eventually, though, he moves through those thoughts and works to give Shauna a day she’ll never forget.

While both Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexi Stevenson) keep Shauna occupied with fun birthday times, Devon secretly plans a great surprise party for Shauna, complete with her Genoa City family and friends. It’s a great little event with cake and fun for everybody. Since it’s Shauna’s 18th birthday, she is old enough to live on her own, but Devon assures her that she’s welcome to live at his Penthouse.

However, Devon has an even more considerable surprise for Shauna, and it will change her life for the better, forever, and it’s all thanks to Hilary. In what is likely the best gift ever, Devon awards Shauna the Hilary Curtis Hamilton Memorial Scholarship. Amazingly, the scholarship pays for a four-year degree, which means Shauna is set up for a bright future.