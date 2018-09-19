‘The Walking Dead’ Universe To Expand With Movies, Overseas Expansion, And More TV Shows

Fans will now be able to enjoy the established undead universe for years to come.

AMC has been suggesting for a while now that they are planning to expand their ever-popular Walking Dead universe. Now, it seems there is a definite confirmation of The Walking Dead movies, as well as additional TV series’ based on the undead.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, AMC revealed the news that they were planning to expand The Walking Dead universe. During the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan explained that they had plans to keep the franchise going for the next decade. Prior to that, Scott Gimple, the chief content officer for The Walking Dead and showrunner for Fear the Walking Dead, stated earlier this year that they were planning ahead for another spinoff series based on the original hit zombie apocalypse series.

Now, according to Bloomberg, AMC will add movies to their undead line-up.

“The company, which owns the popular zombie-apocalypse series, plans to produce multiple movies and new TV shows based on the graphic novels that spawned the series, according to people familiar with the plans. AMC has talked to several large media companies about partnering on the projects, which collectively could cost several hundred million dollars.”

In addition, AMC is also planning to base some of this universe expansion overseas. This means that at least one of the new series will be based in a country other than the U.S., according to Collider.

“The company would also take the franchise overseas, setting at least one series in another country. The Walking Dead is one of the most popular shows in dozens of countries. Scott Gimple, who produced several seasons of The Walking Dead, is overseeing development of different narrative possibilities. He was named chief content officer for both The Walking Dead and its prequel, Fear the Walking Dead, in January.

This expansion is in addition to the already established line of Telltale games and the ever-popular Walker Stalker Con. So, it seems like fans will be able to enjoy their undead universe virtually year round if AMC gets their way.

It is unclear yet when this expansion will occur so, for the time being, fans will just have to continue watching The Walking Dead‘s original series as well as its spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c. Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 15 (titled “I Lose People…”) of Season 4 on September 23.