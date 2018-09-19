Stormy Daniels Gets Comic Book Treatment

Philadelphia Artist makes Stormy Daniels part of his 'Political Power.'

Stormy Daniels now has her own comic book, after becoming something of a superhero in a series of comic book titles from Philadelphia artist Joe Paradise, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The comic book release comes ahead of Stormy Daniels releasing her autobiography about her legal battle with President Donald Trump. The comic book titled Political Power: Stormy Daniels forms part of Tidalwave Productions’ Political Power series, which has previously featured Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Hillary Clinton.

This particular edition of the series will deal with the ongoing saga between Trump and Daniels due to the alleged affair between the two. Tidalwave describes the comic book as Daniels’ “journey from scrappy opportunist to unlikelyfeminist icon.”

Daniels has certainly become popular in feminist circles for her continued battle against the president, with the adult film star something of an unlikely feminist icon with most feminist icons not coming from that line of work.

Paradise has been involved in the Political Power series before, having most recently written about Jeb Bush’s political career. There have been over 60 significant political figures featured in the series, ranging from presidents to just ordinary citizens that have had a major political impact, like Stormy Daniels.

Forget Captain Marvel, Stormy Daniels is the true feminist superhero as she releases her new line of comic books… pic.twitter.com/Vk9Y1vk4LR — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) September 19, 2018

Daniels’ book has already gained attention for her claims about Trump’s anatomy, previously reported by the Inquisitr. Those claims were released yesterday, gaining even more attention for the book which is bound to be popular.

The book will be released October 2 and is titled Full Disclosure. The book will go into the events surrounding the affair between Trump and Daniels. The book will also cover more of Daniels’ life before Trump and her career, including her upbringing in Louisiana.

Three covers have been released of the comic book, with one that portrays Daniels in her courtroom attire while the other covers portray the now infamous scene of Daniels rumored encounter with Trump being spanked by Daniels.

Trump’s presidency has been covered multiple times in the series, not just in the comic book of Trump himself, but also in a comic book featuring former FBI director James Comey. Speaking with Uproxx, Tidalwave founder Darren G. Davis said that, “non-fiction stories are sometimes more entertaining than stories involving capes and tights” and that is the motivation behind the series.

The comic book has already been released by Tidalwave and is available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hard cover editions, with prices starting at $5.99.