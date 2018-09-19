Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, Dons ‘Bull Sh*t’ Crop Shirt And Tight Ripped Jeans

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, went out on the town today in a statement shirt that appeared to be a direct jab at people scrutinizing her relations with the actor. Shauna was spotted wearing a white T-shirt with red accents that she cropped to reveal her toned stomach. On the back, in all-caps and red lettering, was the phrase “BULL SH*T.” The model also wore some tight, ripped jeans with frays at the bottom that she rolled up. Shauna finished off the look with some dark sunglasses, a high top-bun, and no jewelry. She also sported some white high-top Converse sneakers.

Most of the controversy surrounding Shauna has to do with the fact that Ben is in rehab for alcohol addiction. Some sources have revealed that some people believe the model is a bad influence on him, and that she’s not giving him the space he needs to recover. This is what they said, according to the Daily Mail.

“Shauna has been a strong support for him by attending his family sessions and listening to the advice, but she doesn’t seem willing to give him the space he needs to stay in rehab.”

Others have reportedly advised Ben about his budding relationship with Shauna, but it doesn’t sound like he wants to hear it.

“[Ben] has been told to hold off on a relationship… but isn’t heeding that advice. His closest friends hoped he was just dating her and would break it off after going to rehab, but he seems to get closer to her every day.”

It might be good news for Sexton that Affleck is not going to throw her to the wayside to focus on treatment, but it also shifts the scrutiny on her to support him during this trying time.

On the other hand, Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, has been outspoken about how he believes his brother took a “brave” step by going to rehab, detailed USA Today. Casey noted that “[Ben]’s recovering, and I think it’s very brave of him to take care of what he needs to take care of.”

Ben has been spotted numerous times since he entered rehab, because he started taking short trips home to work out. This move has been questioned by some people, since most rehab treatment requires people to stay on-site during the inpatient program. However, it appears that Ben’s been able to set up a “specialized program to suit his needs — meetings, working out, reading, therapy,” reported People.