Krystal Nielson Stuns In A Wedding Dress As She Tells Fans To ‘Save The Date’

Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson isn’t wasting any time with the wedding planning. Today, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram as she tried on a wedding dress. Some of her fans totally lost their minds, thinking that she was showing off her actual wedding dress. Others pointed out that it’s probably just one that she tried on, as one fan said that “Deff not gonna be the one. Krystal gonna be all glittered out!!!” Another fan suggested she look for a dress that’ll be perfect for a beach wedding, so something with a boho-vibe and lace.

At the same time, Chris revealed that although they’re “100 percent getting married, and we’re 100 percent making it happen,” they’re not necessarily rushing to figure out all of the wedding details, according to the Inquisitr. However, it looks like Krystal is getting a head-start on her wedding dress shopping, which is always a good idea.

Nielson’s Instagram feed has been completely taken over by lovey-dovey photos of herself and fiancé Chris Randone. While the couple seemed like an unlikely pair, they ended up clicking perfectly together during the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise. And in the midst of all of the drama between Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper, they serve as a beacon of hope as a successful couple that emerged from the show.

Krystal also revealed more information about how she and Chris are approaching the wedding planning.

“We just care about wine, food and music. We don’t want to worry about any details. I see so many of my friends who get married, and they’re so stressed out as brides and they don’t get to enjoy it. That certainly [is] not our plan.”

Plus, since they’re not “opposed” to a televised wedding, fans may be able to watch the two exchange their vows, detailed E Online.

The two have a lot going on right now, as they plan on moving in together. And it turns out that Chris will be moving to California, and they’re trying to figure out which city will be the best fit for them. So far, it looks like everything’s going very well for them. Krystal even took a moment to give a shout-out to her fans and supporters.