Khloe Kardashian Moving Back To Cleveland Because She ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Tristan Thompson, Per ‘E! News’

Khloe Kardashian will be packing her bags and heading back to Cleveland, Ohio this fall. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be moving back east with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, as the brand new NBA season begins.

According to a Sept. 19 report by E! News, Khloe Kardashian doesn’t particularly want to leave her hometown of L.A., or her family and friends. However, she allegedly simply doesn’t trust Tristan Thompson enough to send him home to Ohio without her there.

“Khloe just doesn’t trust him 100 percent or know what’s going to happen,” an insider told the outlet, referring to Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted being unfaithful to his baby mama earlier this year when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online only days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter.

Although Kardashian and Thompson were said to be on the rocks following his cheating earlier this year, Khloe decided to stand by her man and remained with him in Cleveland until the end of the previous NBA season. The couple then moved back to L.A. together and have been living in the reality star’s Calabasas home with their baby girl, True Thompson, ever since.

However, the family will be heading back to the city were True was born after a good summer together.

“Khloe is planning to move back to Cleveland with Tristan in the next few weeks. They are doing better and have had a positive summer,” a source confirmed on Wednesday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources have told People Magazine that Khloe Kardashian is having a hard time with the concept of moving back to Ohio due to the fact that she is going to miss her sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian has spent the summer at home with her family and friends surrounding her, and has even gotten to watch her daughter bond with her all of her cousins, especially the youngest in the family, Kim’s daughter, Chicago, and Kylie’s baby girl, Stormi, all of whom were born within four months of one another.

However, Khloe will never be too far from home. Kardashian is reportedly planning to return to L.A. every chance she gets. She’ll come back for business obligations, like those of her Good American clothing company, and to visit her family and friends whenever Tristan is on a road trip with his team.

Fans will likely see Khloe Kardashian’s decision to move back to Cleveland on upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.