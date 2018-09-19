Julie Chen’s Former Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Thinks She Took The Easy Way Out By Quitting, Per ‘Radar Online’

Is there anyone who isn’t talking about Julie Chen and her husband Les Moonves these days?

Earlier this week, the TV personality announced that she would be leaving her hit daytime talk show, The Talk, in order to be with her family amid husband Les Moonves’ sexual assault allegations. But since news of her leaving the show that she starred in since 2010 broke, many people have been talking about it — including her former co-stars.

A new report from Radar Online shares that Chen’s friend and co-host, Sheryl Underwood, believes that Julie took the easy way out by simply releasing a pre-recorded statement about her departure and not facing the issue head-on, according to a source.

“Sheryl feels Julie took the easy way out but at the end of the day, understands Julie’s in a tough position,” a source close to the ladies dished. “All the girls really feel for Julie and don’t understand why she’s still married to Les after the public and emotional humiliation he’s put her through.”

Additionally, the same source shared that Julie’s exit from the show has been really hard on a lot of her co-workers, especially Sheryl.

“Everybody’s taking Julie’s departure hard, especially Sheryl. Sheryl’s disappointed Julie didn’t have the strength and courage to return to the show and talk about her husband and the accusations. That’s what this show is all about, addressing the biggest issues of the day.”

Julie’s husband, who used to be the CEO of CBS, stepped down from his position amid the sex scandal. At first, Chen took some time off from The Talk, but before she ever sat back down in her hosting chair to address the allegations against her husband, she announced that she would be leaving.

As the Inquisitr reported, Chen recorded a video of herself bidding farewell to The Talk. In the video, which appears to have been taken from the set of her other show, Big Brother, Chen told fans that she would not be returning to the popular daytime talk show.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast crew and staff have become family to me over the years. But I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk,” she told viewers.

During the recorded video, Chen bid farewell to her co-hosts including Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, and Sharon Osbourne — saying that she will miss them while also thanking them for all the memories that they shared together during their time on the show.

And though she has made no announcement about the fate of her other show, Big Brother, a source close to Chen says that she will leave after this season.