Khloe Kardashian Turns Off Instagram Comments After Trolls Attack Her Baby Daughter

Khloe Kardashian is used to being in the spotlight, which means having adoring fans as well as haters, especially when it comes to social media. However, her daughter, True Thompson, has become the target of some online trolls and she’s only 5-months-old.

According to a Sept. 19 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True Thompson, is already getting some hate online. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star loves to post photos of her adorable daughter via social media but was recently forced to turn off the commenting on her Instagram page due to shocking and hateful comments about the baby girl.

In one recent photo, Khloe’s daughter, True, is seen posing with her two cousins, Kim Kardashian’s baby girl, Chicago West, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster. Some online haters began to comment on the babies’ skin colors, specifically about True’s complexion being darker than her cousins.

After the comments began to be noticed by other social media users, Kardashian fans immediately began to clap back against the trolls.

“If you can sit and attack babies whether it be about complexion or not YOU’RE DISGUSTING,” one Instagram use wrote. “These kids didn’t choose to be born to a rich family. Get over it. They’re adorable and will do just fine without y’all.” Another comment read, “How miserable do you have to be to say something hateful about a baby?” a third fan wrote.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian can take the online hate when it is directed at her, but she’s not going to allow people to write negative and hurtful comments about her baby girl online. Thus, shutting off the comments was the perfect response to the issue.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe recently made headlines with her own social media comments when she posted a cryptic message that some fans believed was directed at her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter.

Since that time, Khloe Kardashian has been posting quotes and other messages on her social media account, and fans can’t help but wonder if they’re meant to be a message to her cheating boyfriend.

“She talks to Tristan all the time, but knows too that when she voices her frustrations with him online, all of his friends and family see too and they get involved too. Sometimes the only way for Khloe to get through to Tristan is to not fight with him, but instead to take things a little public,” an insider told previously Hollywood Life of Kardashian’s social media posts.