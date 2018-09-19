Emily Ratajkowski Slips Into Polka-Dot Bikini, Flaunts Body In Latest Instagram Post

Emily Ratajkowski shared a cute Instagram photo of herself hanging out on what looks like a boat. She slipped into a blue-and-white polka-dot bikini from her swimwear line, as she accessorized with a thin gold necklace, thick gold hoop earrings, and cat-eye sunglasses. Emrata also sported a pair of white bottoms, and she tagged the brand, “Living Cool” by Emanuele D’Angelo in the captions.

Her fans loved her earrings, as someone noticed that “You went from rarely wearing sunglasses to wearing them all the time.” Others said the picture was “doope” and “gorgeous.”

The model-actress recently stepped out in a chic, sheer black dress that had people doing double takes. She joked about it on her Instagram, saying “Real friends take flash pics to see how sheer your dress is before you leave the house.”

Emrata’s known for flaunting her body, and not being ashamed either when people criticize her decision to do so. This is what she said about people saying she’s conforming to the patriarchy.

“The main criticism that I get is ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty?’ Well, this is just the body I was given. I didn’t do anything to it—it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too.”

And indeed, Emily has become a voice for women who want to express their sexuality. But that doesn’t mean she’s totally OK with anyone using her images however they please.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Emily. In particular, you may remember the incident in 2012 when photographer Jonathan Leder released nude photos of Emily without her permission. This was her reaction, according to InStyle.

“So I used Twitter to reinforce an idea that I’ve believed in forever, which is that it’s up to me to choose when and how I want to share my sexuality…. Of course, a bunch of the headlines were like, ‘Emily complains about nude photos and then posts her own sexy selfie.’ And I was like, ‘That’s exactly my point! The difference is, it’s my decision to post that.’ ”

And that’s one of the pros of managing Instagram accounts, because the user is the one in charge of the content. With over 19.6 million fans and counting, Emily is growing a huge fan base that’s come to expect and embrace her risque shots. From topless selfies to exposing her derriere in thong bikinis, she’s done it all.

In addition to working as an actress and model, she also runs Inamorata, a swimwear company that sells her own designs. Many of the pieces are fabulously tiny and revealing, and the brand too is developing its own cult following.