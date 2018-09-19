‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Angers Twitter Followers As She Promotes Fake News

She once criticized Jenelle Evans for doing the same thing she's doing now.

Kailyn Lowry once called out Jenelle Evans for sharing rumors about her online but now, it appears she’s doing the same thing to others.

On September 19, Pop Culture shared a series of the Teen Mom 2 star’s latest tweets with readers and revealed the mother of three most recently infuriated her Twitter fans and followers by sharing a fake report about Kylie Jenner reportedly expecting twins.

As the outlet explained, Lowry posted the link to her page earlier this week but after a number of fans clicked the “click bait,” they were taken to a story about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that included no such news. Right away, backlash began flooding to Lowry.

“Where’s the article?” one person asked.

“That says nothing about twins!!! Lol,” another added.

A third person took note of the article being shared on Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s Twitter page at the same time and suggested that someone was running the MTV reality stars’ pages for them.

“Kinda ridiculous (annoying),” the person said, along with a screenshot of the Teen Mom stars’ identical posts.

In addition to Lowry’s post about the “twin news” of Jenner, which didn’t actually exist, she was also criticized for sharing a post suggesting one of her fellow Teen Mom stars was suffering from cancer and suggested it was “breaking news.”

Quickly, fans again called her out.

“So you don’t have to support #ClickBait: this is about Mackenzie’s mom having cancer not being a storyline Teen Mom is interested in,” someone wrote below Lowry’s post.

As fans may have seen last year on Facebook, Jenelle Evans prompted a feud between herself and Kailyn Lowry when she shockingly shared an article which claimed Lowry wasn’t “keeping her baby” after giving birth to Lux Russell.

“Whoever decided to twist my words and say I’m not keeping my baby is a f**ked up individual,” Lowry wrote on Twitter after her Teen Mom 2 co-star shared the outlandish post.

Lowry also shared a second tweet, stating that she would love if things she’s said in interviews weren’t copied and pasted into “click-bate articles for bulls**t publications.”

In response to Lowry’s tweets, Evans attempted to fight back against her “click bait” claims, telling her own fans and followers on Twitter that she wasn’t the one who was writing the articles shared on her social media pages.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and will air later this year or early next year on MTV.