Fenty Model Slick Woods Gave Birth Just 14 Hours After Walking In Runway Show While In Labor

Slicks Woods, a 22-year-old model, is one of the hottest names in fashion right now. The model is one of Rihanna’s go-to favorites and has recently graced the cover of Elle. The tagline? Rihanna’s Muse. So when the Fenty fall Fashion Week runway show fell during the last few days of Slick Woods’ pregnancy, no one was all too shocked to see the model walk for a line that celebrates inclusiveness and all bodies.

With her unique look and incredible body, it really is no surprise that Slick Woods has forged a home for herself in the fashion industry. After the model announced her pregnancy earlier in 2018, she kept working up until the day of her son’s birth. Literally. Slick Woods shared Instagram pictures from the Savage X Fenty runway show with an incredible caption about how she was in labor during the runway show.

“A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold s—t down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F—K I WANT WHENEVER THE F—K I WANT AND SO CAN YOU.”

Slick Woods is known for her buzzed hair and signature smile. The model is also covered in tattoos, which is usually a model no-no. However, Slick Woods is perpetually proving how unique beauty is finally starting to be celebrated in the industry.

Rihanna, who is often credited for helping Slick Woods gain mainstream attention, loves to celebrate diversity. Her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, recently celebrated its one-year birthday. Per Inquisitr, it was later announced that Allure had awarded the beauty line the Best of Beauty Breakthrough award. The award was given to Fenty in celebration and acknowledgment of the company’s inclusive mission. Fenty foundation (which was the product being honored) was first stocked with 40 shades ranging from pale to dark.

So it doesn’t hurt to have Rihanna on your side, as Slick Woods probably knows. While Rihanna is often credited for the model’s success, it is definitely worth noting that the woman was successful before the famous singer took her under her wing. These two women have a lot of love and respect for each other, and it’s refreshing to see two professional women build each other up in an industry that can so often be problematic. The women are changing the fashion industry and people everywhere are definitely in support.

Slick Woods and baby boy, Saphir, are reportedly doing well.