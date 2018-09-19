Kylie Jenner Tries Cereal With Milk For The First Time: ‘Life Changing’

Kylie Jenner has had an eventful year. She became a mother, starred on her first Vogue cover, and Forbes announced she is close to reaching billionaire status. Now, the 21-year-old can check another big accomplishment off her 2018 checklist: trying cereal with milk.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Tuesday to make the big announcement, The Independent reported.

“[L]ast night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing,” Jenner wrote.

The internet promptly did what the internet does best: fire back. Twitter users used Jenner’s revelation to make fun of the wealthy and joke with the socialite.

“I just became more aware of the wealth gap in the world thanks to this tweet,” a Twitter used finally realized.

Among the many commenters was actor and comedian Seth Rogan, who predicted that the best is yet to come.

“Wait till you try peanut butter and jam,” he tweeted.

Wait till you try peanut butter and jam. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 19, 2018

The onslaught of messages continued. The blogger and TV personality Perez Hilton also partook in the conversation, referencing a famous Jenner line from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“This is the year of realizing stuff!” Perez wrote.

This is the year of realizing stuff! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 19, 2018

At the request of concerned citizens who care about proper cereal etiquette, Jenner detailed her experience, explaining she had Cinnamon Toast Crunch with regular milk but has admitted that she might venture into more daring combination, such as cereal and almond milk. She also clarified that she poured the cereal first and added the milk later.

Jenner explained that her decision to try cereal with milk comes after a lifetime of preferring to eat her cereal dry.

“[I] always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk,” she tweeted.

Jenner just joined Tom Brady in making great food-related discoveries in 2018. Earlier this year, the New England Patriots quarterback tried a strawberry for the very first time, an honor accomplished on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as The Cut reported at the time.

The 41-year-old first made the revelation that he had never tried the fruit in 2016, saying he had “no desire to do that,” according to the report.

“I hate the smell of strawberries,” Brady said.

But Colbert successfully challenged Brady to try a strawberry from a bowl of the fruit on his desk, and the quarterback took a bite of one, visibly grimacing. He concluded the experience was “not that bad,” though the look on his face was not convincing.