Former Christine Blasey Ford Classmate Says Alleged Kavanaugh Assault Was ‘Spoken About’ In School

Ford's former classmate posted, then deleted, claims that she recalled hearing about the alleged assault performed by Kavanaugh.

A former classmate of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who is accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of engaging in sexual assault against her in the early 1980s, posted on social media this week that she recalled hearing about the incident days after it had happened.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Cristina King was one of many former schoolmates who signed onto a letter of support for Ford after she had come forward with the allegations against Kavanaugh. In addition to signing the letter, King also wrote on her Facebook account that she remembered the incident being discussed in the hallways among the student body days after it happened.

King made clear in her posts she was confident that Ford’s allegations were true, and that, in her mind, the assault did indeed occur.

“Christine Blasey Ford was a year or so behind me,” King wrote, according to NBC News. “I did not know her personally but I remember her. This incident did happen.”

King added that her recollection of hearing about the incident shouldn’t be required for Ford to be believed, and that Ford should be taken at her word based on the fact that she recalled in such strong detail the assault having happened.

“Many of us heard a buzz about it indirectly with few specific details. However Christine’s vivid recollection should be more than enough for us to truly, deeply know that the accusation is true.”

King also shared her insights on the incident occurring in a now-deleted Twitter post, according to reporting from Raw Story. “The incident was spoken about for days afterwords [sic] in school,” King tweeted. “Kavanaugh should stop lying, own up to it and apologize.”

Although willing to write about the incident before, King, who lives in Mexico City and works as a performing arts curator there, has deleted her posts, and is now refusing to answer any questions from media about her allegations.

To all media, I will not be doing anymore interviews. No more circus. To clarify my post: I do not have first hand knowledge of the incident that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford mentions, and I stand by my support for Christine. That's it. I don't have more to say on the subject. — Cristina King Miranda (@reinabori) September 19, 2018

In announcing she would not speak on the matter, however, King reiterated she was still backing Ford and her allegations against Kavanaugh.

“I do not have first hand knowledge of the incident that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford mentions, and I stand by my support for Christine,” King wrote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is asking that Ford testify before them this upcoming Monday to discuss her allegations. According to Ford’s lawyers, Ford doesn’t want to do that until an investigation by the FBI is carried out.

Kavanaugh is slated to return to speak before the committee on the same day to address allegations directly.