Khloe Kardashian To Move Back To Cleveland With Tristan Thompson And Baby True

As the NBA season approaches, Khloe and company are headed back to Cleveland.

While Khloe, Tristan Thompson, and baby True have spent the summer in Los Angeles — close to the Kardashian clan — People shares that Khloe will be heading back to Cleveland with Tristan, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to a source, the couple has been busy working on their relationship this summer and had an “amazing” experience spending time together in LA — even going on a family trip. But now that the summer has ended, it’s back to reality — and the source says that it’s going to be hard on Khloe to move back to the Midwest.

“He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloe. She will really miss Kris and her sisters.”

“It’s not going to be easy for her,” the source then added. “But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloe, so Khloe will make it work.”

Another source close to the couple shared that Cleveland is Tristan and Khloe’s home, and that she had always had plans to travel back with him and baby True before the NBA season began. However, that doesn’t mean that Kardashian won’t be going back to the Los Angeles area, the source says. The reality star has plans to travel back and forth between the two spots rather frequently.

But even though things seem to be going well for the famous pair, Khloe is still shook by the cheating scandal that rocked the couple’s relationship earlier this year. As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Khloe is also nervous to return back to the couple’s home base in Cleveland since Tristan will be working and traveling so much.

“As the NBA season approaches, Khloe is beginning to get anxious, worried and downright terrified of what will become of her and Tristan. Khloe feels like their relationship barely survived last season and she has no idea how she will manage several months with her baby daddy on the road again.”

A source also shared that Khloe is worried about Tristan traveling so much — because that is when he cheated on her in the past.

“She can’t stand worrying about where Tristan is at, who he is with and what he is doing,” the source shared.

Additionally, Khloe is supposedly taking drastic measures to keep tabs on Thompson, even following his location on his phone so she knows where he is at all times.

It will be interesting to see how the couple’s relationship ends up panning out.