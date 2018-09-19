‘Teen Mom’ Preview: Mackenzie McKee Exposes Marital Issues With Husband Josh As Mom Angie Battles Cancer

Mackenzie McKee's husband nearly divorced her after they welcomed their third child.

Mackenzie McKee will be seen on a special episode of Teen Mom: Where Are They Now? tonight on MTV and during the show, fans will watch as the former Teen Mom 3 star opens up about her near-split from husband Josh McKee.

On September 19, OK! Magazine shared a sneak peek at the upcoming episode and in it, Mackenzie admits that after the birth of each of her sons, including Gannon and Broncs, she and Josh went through hard times. That said, they nearly didn’t make it through their latest hardships, which began after Broncs’ birth in 2016.

“Things got really bad,” Mackenzie admitted on the show.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Radar Online, Mackenzie opened up about her marriage issues and revealed her husband had actually filed for divorce last year amid allegations of Mackenzie being unfaithful.

“I was in a really dark place,” she confessed. “Then I had [our third child] Broncs [in 2016] and it got even worse. He actually left and ended up filing for divorce. I think we were separated for two months.”

At the time Mackenzie was accused of having an affair, Josh went on a rant against her on social media and she quickly denied she had cheated. Shortly thereafter, she and her husband were able to mend their relationship and appear to be doing okay at the moment.

“Since then we opened up our own businesses and we got a house that’s a very nice home for our kids,” she said this past March. “But we’re still a hot mess!”

In other Mackenzie McKee news, the former reality star’s mother, Angie Douthit, is continuing to battle back against her stage four cancer diagnosis and chronicling her health crisis on Instagram through her daughter.

Despite the dire state of her mother’s health, Mackenzie McKee has vowed to stay positive and continue to spread awareness for the disease. She’s also applauded her mother for staying strong in her faith throughout her heartbreaking struggles.

“O mom, you are so amazing,” Mackenzie recently wrote on Instagram. “You have such a strong message to share and you are not scared to shout it to the roof tops. You don’t deserve this, none of it. So happy, so healthy, and so faithful to God. Stage four cancer in your lungs, in your brain, and now in your bones. And not once have you questioned Gods love for you. You are truly praising him in the storms and yet again being the glue to my life.”

To see more of Mackenzie McKee, don’t miss tonight’s Teen Mom: Where Are They Now? special at 9 p.m. on MTV.