Trump Says It Is ‘Very Hard’ To Imagine Kavanaugh Assaulted Woman

Addressing the Supreme Court nominee as “Justice,” President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he doubts the sexual allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, describing the treatment his nominee has been the target of as “very unfair.”

“Really, they’re hurting somebody’s life,” Trump said of the senators considering Kavanaugh’s nomination, The New York Times reported. “Justice Kavanaugh has been treated very, very tough, and his family. I think it’s a very unfair thing what’s going on.”

Trump told reporters — as he was leaving the White House to visit Hurricane-stricken North Carolina — that he finds it “very hard for (him) to imagine” that anything happened between Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, according to the Times report. In uncharacteristic fashion, Trump refrained from attacking the woman, adding that she deserves to be heard.

Ford, 51, a university professor in Northern California, has said that a 17-year-old Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, and attempted to remove her clothes against her will at a high school house party when she was 15 in the 1980s. A public hearing about the allegations was scheduled for Monday, plans that have been thwarted as Ford’s lawyers have sent a letter to the Judiciary Committee requesting that the FBI launch an investigation into Kavanaugh before she appears at the Senate hearing, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Kavanaugh has denied the accusations both before and after Ford’s name surfaced.

“Look, if she shows up and makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting and we’ll have to make a decision,” Trump said, as The Times quoted. “But I can only say this: He is such an outstanding man. Very hard for me to imagine that anything happened.”

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published Wednesday, support for Kavanaugh is at an all-time low as opposition continues to gain momentum. The Sept. 11-17 survey found that 36 percent of adults polled were against having Kavanaugh in the Supreme Court, up 6 points from a similar poll conducted last month. Currently, 31 percent of U.S. adults surveyed said they were in favor of Kavanaugh’s appointment.

Trump said he “really” hopes she testifies.

“If she shows up that would be wonderful, if she doesn’t show up that would be unfortunate,” he said, as per the Times.

The president and Republicans have rejected calls to involve the FBI. On Tuesday, the chairman of the committee, Chuck Grassley, said the hearing shouldn’t be delayed further, adding that he will press through Friday to convince Ford to come forward and testify before his panel.