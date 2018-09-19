‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Cast Feuds: Lisa Vanderpump Reportedly At Odds With Dorit Kemsley And Teddi Mellencamp

Is a chihuahua puppy at the center of the 'RHOBH' dispute?

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly on the outs with the majority of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

On September 19, Us Weekly magazine shared a report with readers, claiming the longtime reality star and Los Angeles-based restaurateur is feuding with Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp, which recently led to a cast dispute during a photo shoot for Season 9.

“They did a cast shoot for the new promo shots and Lisa wanted to shoot separately and do hair and makeup separately,” an insider explained.

Earlier this week, Lisa Rinna prompted rumors of diva behavior from Vanderpump when she posted and later deleted an Instagram video in which she said one of her co-stars, who she didn’t name, was refusing to come out of her dressing room and participate in the group shoot.

Although it is unclear why Vanderpump and Mellencamp are at odds, the insider said Vanderpump’s drama with Kemsley stems around a chihuahua Kemsley adopted from her West Hollywood animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. As the source revealed, the dog allegedly bit Kemsley’s two children, 4-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old Phoenix.

“So a friend of Dorit’s offered to take the dog off her hands because the puppy wasn’t improving and the puppy was still aggressive and the friend brought the dog to a shelter,” the insider explained.

While Vanderpump attempted to shoot down reports of drama between herself and Kemsley, the Us Weekly insider went on to say that Kemsley’s two kids had actually received “death threats from animal lovers” over the situation.

During an interview with TMZ last week, Lisa Vanderpump was asked about her alleged feud with Dorit Kemsley and suggested she was setting the record straight by telling the outlet she and her longtime friend were not at odds due to the nippy chihuahua Kemsley reportedly adopted from her rescue center.

“[Dorit] gave it to somebody who really wanted the dog who assured her it was going to a loving home and that’s what Dorit thought. She would not drop the dog off at a shelter,” Vanderpump explained. “She believed the woman who she knew. It was unfortunate and we have stringent rules in place and we have microchips because ultimately, all the dogs that we adopt out belong to the Vanderpump Dogs rescue center. So, we were alerted and the situation was resolved very quickly. Dorit did nothing wrong, she believed the dog would be going to a good home. End of story.”

While only Kemsley and Mellencamp were named as those feuding with Vanderpump, the Us Weekly source added that the other women of the show “are involved in the rift.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo TV later this year.