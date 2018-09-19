Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Share The Love In Latest Photo

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard sure know how to make married life look easy, and they’re not shy when it comes to showing their love on social media.

The model took to Instagram to share an adorable black-and-white photo of the two of them with her followers on Wednesday.

She is seen wearing a sparkly mini-dress with a plunging neckline, and a matching black clutch, as she stands beside her actor-producer beau.

Bear-McClard, on the other hand, is sporting a casual outfit, complete with a sweatshirt and loose-fit pants.

The 27-year-old model-actress stunned her fans back in February when she announced she married her boyfriend of only a few weeks.

The pair tied the knot in what seemed to be a very low-key ceremony at a city hall in New York, for which she opted to wear a chic mustard yellow Zara jumpsuit instead of the traditional white wedding gown.

Among the few selected guests was Instagram star and the couple’s close friend The Fat Jewish, who’s featured in both their Instagram feeds quite a few times.

Since their relationship was relatively young and secretive, Ratajkowski’s fans went into a frenzy and demanded to know more information about her new babe.

When she went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, she revealed how Bear-McClard proposed to her, as reported by Elle.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern, and he didn’t have a ring so I was like, ‘mmm, nah.’ And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring which I actually thought was really romantic,” EmRata told Fallon.

The adorable pair has since been spotted several times in public looking completely loved-up and enjoying the post-marital bliss.

The Gone Girl actress made headlines only two days ago when she turned up to the Netflix Emmys after-party wearing a gorgeous yet slightly revealing sheer black shoulder-baring dress with oversize white shirting cuffs by Anaïs Jourden.

She paired the dress with a black bra and black high-waisted briefs.

The bombshell was clever enough to test how sheer the dress was by having a friend snap a picture with the flash light on before she left her house to make sure she avoided any wardrobe malfunctions.

She posted a photo of the outfit on her Instagram page with the caption, “Real friends take flash pics to see how sheer your dress is before you leave the house.”