Kim Kardashian & Kanye West To Live In L.A. Full-Time After The Rapper Claimed He Was Moving Back To Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly purchased a home in Chicago after the rapper recently revealed that he would be moving back to his hometown and never leaving again.

According to a Sept. 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have bought a house in the Windy City, it doesn’t mean they’re leaving L.A. In fact, sources tell the outlet that the couple plan to continue to live full-time in Calabasas.

However, the couple and their three children – North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 9 months, who is named after her father’s hometown – will frequently visit their home in Illinois.

“The family will continue to be based in Calabasas, where the kids will go to school. Yes, they have bought a house in Chicago, where they will spend a lot of time. It’s extremely important to Kim that the children know where their father came from and to spend as much time there as possible,” an insider revealed.

The source went on to say that Kardashian and West see the city as a place where they can get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and not be followed by photographers everywhere they go. In addition, Kanye’s father lives there, which will mean more time for the whole family to be together.

“Chicago is a place where the family can unwind a bit and not be hounded by photographers. Kanye has also been spending a lot more time with his dad, which also played a role in the decision to put down roots there, the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be making another big life change in the future. The couple has allegedly been discussing having a fourth child.

Rumors are flying that the famous couple has one embryo left and that they would like to use it in the future. As many fans will remember, Kim carried her oldest two children, North and Saint, but doctors told her it would be too dangerous for her to have another pregnancy.

So, the pair turned to a surrogate to welcome their baby girl, Chicago West, who made her big arrival back in January. Kim reportedly would like to use the same surrogate if she wanted to have her fourth child, but nothing has been decided as of yet. “They don’t seem to be in a huge rush,” one source confirmed.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays nights on E!