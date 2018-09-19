Kristen Bell Confesses That She Loves To Smoke Weed At Least Once A Week

Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, is a recovering addict.

Kristen Bell is honest about pretty much any and every topic, including her weed use.

In a recent interview with Marc Maron on his popular WTF podcast, E! Online shares that Bell confessed that she does indulge in weed from time to time despite the fact that her husband, Dax Shepard, struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the past. Fortunately, he just celebrated 14 years of sobriety and Bell says that he knows better than to get back into old, bad habits.

“He likes drugs and alcohol,” Bell told Maron. “He’s just aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

But, Bell herself does not have an addiction so she sees no harm in dabbling in weed from time to time. According to the actress, she uses a vape pen rather frequently and even smokes around her husband. She says that it doesn’t seem to bother him and lucky for her because she has very positive feelings about marijuana.

“Weed rules. Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”

She also shared that she probably smokes weed about once a week to unwind and let loose.

“Like once a week if I’m exhausted and we’re about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not,” she says.

As mentioned before, Shepard recently celebrated 14 years of being sober and his wife was one of the first ones to congratulate him on such an amazing accomplishment. On her Instagram page, she shared a ton of photos of her husband as well as a lengthy post to celebrate his sobriety.

In the beginning of the post, she listed a bunch of reasons why Dax is such an amazing man before going on to say that she is in awe of his dedication to his sobriety, his ability to make amends, and his willingness to guide both Kristen and his friends in times of need.

“I’m so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves,” she wrote.

“I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work,” Bell gushed. “You set an excellent example of being human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday.”

The pair has been happily married since 2013 and shares two children, Delta and Lincoln, together.