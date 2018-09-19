Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex, Younes Bendjima, Sued For Assaulting Security At Coachella, Per ‘TMZ’

Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, is being sued for an altercation that happened months ago at Coachella.

According to a Sept. 19 report by TMZ, Younes Bendjima allegedly attacked a security guard at the Coachella music festival. The altercation reportedly came after the guard refused to allow Younes to enter the restroom with Kourtney Kardashian.

Security guard Mario Herrera claims that he was working at Coachella back in April when he was stationed outside of the women’s restroom. Younes then tried to enter the bathroom facility with Kourtney, and Mario told her that he was not permitted to do so.

Herrera claims that Bendjima then went into a fit of rage and picked him up and slammed him against the wall, all the while screaming obscenities at him.

“Being a celebrity does not excuse bad conduct. You can’t go around hurting people who are just doing their job and that’s all Mr. Herrera was doing, his job,” Mario Herrera’s lawyer, Jack K. Kechichian, told the outlet. Mario is now asking for no less than $5 million in the assault case.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Younes Bendjima has been in hot water for an assault. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex was spotted attacking a staff member at Delilah nightclub back in March as stars like Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. watched.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Younes split back in early August after nearly two years of dating. Since that time, Kardashian has been spotted getting cozy with model Luka Sabbat, 20.

One month after their split, Kourtney and Younes were spotted grabbing takeout from a sushi restaurant. The photos sparked rumors that they were back together, but they have not been seen together since their sushi outing. However, sources tell Radar Online that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is still hooking up with Bendjima.

“Kourtney knows that he is not right for her, but the sex is just too good! He was at her house several times this week, but Kourtney intends on keeping him a secret, because she doesn’t want to hear it from her friends or family,” an insider revealed, adding that Kardashian wants to move on from Bendjima, but that “she just can’t.”

