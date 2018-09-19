Kim Kardashian Upset With Kanye West For Wanting To Move Back To Chicago, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly unhappy with her husband, Kanye West, after he announced to the world that he was planning on moving back to Chicago — and never leaving again.

According to a Sept. 19 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian doesn’t want to pack up her entire life and leave L.A., likely because all of her family is in California, and she has never lived anywhere else.

“She’s never lived anywhere but LA, and she’s upset that Kanye is saying things like this publicly when they haven’t even talked about moving. She’s told him it’s not happening, a source reportedly told The Sun.

In addition, Kim and Kanye have been spending millions of dollars to renovate their home in L.A., and Kardashian allegedly doesn’t even want to think about moving again, let along across the country to live in Illinois.

“She knows Kanye loves Chicago and it makes him feel close to his roots, but there’s no way she’d consider moving full time. Kim’s whole life is in LA – her family, her offices, her trainer, her stylists and her staff. About 25 people would have to move with her. She loves her kids growing up so close to their cousins and she loves seeing her mum and her sisters every day,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye West made the announcement about moving back to Chicago earlier this week when he appeared at an event with Chance the Rapper. West told fans that he planned on returning home, and never leaving. “I gotta let y’all know that I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m never leaving again,” he stated.

TMZ reports that the rapper has already found a house in the city, but that he and Kim Kardashian are not planning on selling any of their L.A. properties. However, Kanye is said to want to have a permanent residence in the Windy City, where he grew up.

As many fans already know, Chicago is a very important place to West. Not only did he live in the city with his mother, but it means so much to him that he and Kardashian decided to name their third child, a daughter, Chicago West in honor of his hometown.

Many fans can’t imagine Kim living anywhere other than L.A. However, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, lived in Cleveland, Ohio, last year with her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe revealed that she absolutely loved being away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. Perhaps Kim will too.