Meghan McCain Is Taking A Longer-Than-Expected Break From ‘The View’

The commentator is taking some time off following the death of her father.

Meghan McCain will be taking a longer-than-expected break from The View as she mourns the death of her father, the late Senator John McCain, Atlanta Black Star is reporting.

The 33-year-old has been with The View since October 2017, but she was noticeably absent when the show returned for its new season on September 4, and hasn’t been back on the show since. However, this absence has not been unexpected, as the co-host was close to her father and was deeply affected by his death.

So much so, in fact, that she’s going to be away from the show for “longer than expected.” Speaking Monday night to Watch What Happens Live‘s Andy Cohen, McCain’s friend S.E. Cupp said that Meghan will be away from the show indefinitely.

“She’s okay. She’s still working through it. She’s taking a leave before she comes back into it all. It’s been really hard on her.”

Cupp didn’t say how long McCain would be gone.

In the mean time, the show is not without a conservative voice. New co-host and Fox News alum Abby Huntsman — also a good friend of Meghan’s — is doing her part to try to balance the admittedly liberal viewpoints of the other panelists on the show. In a statement, Huntsman explained why Meghan needs more time.

“Meghan is like a sister to me and this was the hardest thing she has ever been through. Her dad was her best friend, her dad was everything.”

Back on September 10, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, Meghan — who had taken a break from social media following her father’s death — returned to Instagram with a heartwarming message.

Though a conservative like her father, Meghan McCain was similar to her father in another way: she was no fan of Donald Trump. During the late Senator’s funeral, Meghan’s eulogy pointedly had words for Donald Trump, without mentioning his name.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be great again because America was always great.”

She also spoke lovingly of her father’s influence on her life and career, as People reports.

“All that I am, all that I hope, all that I dream is grounded in what you taught me. You loved me and you showed me what love must be. Your greatness is woven into my life. It is woven into my mother’s life.”

John McCain died on August 25 at the age of 81. He passed away after a battle with glioblastoma, an extremely aggressive brain tumor.