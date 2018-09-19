‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, September 20: Wyatt & Liam Debate Custody, Bill & Ridge Scheme

Wyatt and Bill critique Bill's fathering skills.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 20 state that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will critique Bill’s fathering skills. The brothers will offer an in-depth insight into Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) shortcomings and strengths. Highlight Hollywood also teases that Bill will take steps to make sure that he wins the custody battle. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) does the same as he wants Katie to win sole custody of Will Spencer (Finnegan George).

Nobody has experienced the double-edged sword of fatherly love more than Wyatt and Liam. Although Bill proclaims that he is a family man, his actions often reveal that he is a family man when it suits him. As long as his boys know their place and honor him, Bill will shower them with beach houses, jobs, and cars. But if they cross him, Bill’s wrath has no bounds.

But as Wyatt discovers, his relationship with his father is not that simplistic. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt will choose who he sides with after he witnesses Bill and Ridge’s argument. In fact, the Spencer brothers will discuss their father and whether or not he should have custody of their youngest brother, Will.

B&B viewers know that Liam recently told his father that he would be a better father to his children than he was to him and Wyatt, so it seems as if he still harbors a lot of resentment towards Bill. Wyatt, on the other hand, never had lofty expectations of his dad. He knows who and what Bill is, and therefore he never feels as hurt and betrayed as Liam does. But when Bill does come through for him, Wyatt is particularly touched.

It would be interesting to see who the Spencer brothers back in the custody battle. Will Wyatt’s loyalty be divided by Katie? And will Liam ever forgive his father for ripping his marriage apart and nearly costing him his daughter?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 20 also promise that Bill (Don Diamont) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will start setting their plans in motion. Bill has vowed that he won’t lose custody of his son, while Ridge is determined that he does. In fact, BB spoilers for later this week state that Ridge will see Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando), the presiding officer of the custody case.

It seems as if everyone is caught up in winning and losing. Is anybody really looking out for Will’s best interests? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.