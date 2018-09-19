Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Behind-The-Scenes Snap On Set Of ‘Today Show’ With Hoda Kotb

The singer appeared on the morning to talk about her current projects, including her talk show that will premiere next year.

America’s first American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, shared a photo to Instagram Wednesday morning that showed her behind the scenes of the Today show with host Hoda Kotb. She captioned the photo “Always good seeing @hodakotb at @thetodayshow.” The pair are standing next to each other and smiling.

On the show, Kelly talked about The Voice as well as a couple of new projects — a tour and a new talk show. As previously reported by Inquisitr, she officially broke the news about the talk show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday evening. Although The Kelly Clarkson Show won’t premiere until Fall of 2019, 11 NBC affiliates have already picked it up and have it scheduled to air just before The Ellen Show.

When asked by Kotb to describe the show, Kelly said that it will have a little bit of everything that she loves, including talking, music, and a charity event called “Miracle on Broadway” that takes place once a year in Nashville. The concert features a wide variety of singers, and proceeds are distributed to Nashville charities. Carson Daly added that many people don’t realize that Clarkson has a great personality and is really funny. He went so far as to compare her to Amy Schumer, to which Kelly replied, “You’re very nice, but now I feel pressure!”

The singer announced her 2019 Meaning of Life tour last week. E! News reported on Kelly’s statement about the tour.

“Meaning of Life is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it! Even while recording it, I couldn’t wait for people to experience the music live, to not only hear it, but feel it. It has taken almost a year of planning, and I can’t wait to see y’all on the road!”

The tour is scheduled to kick off on January 24 with a show at Oakland’s Oracle Arena. There are a total of 28 shows scheduled at this point, the last being held in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 30. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 24.

Clarkson and Kotb made headlines together in March when the single “I’ve Loved You Since Forever” hit the top of the iTunes charts. The lullaby was written to coincide with a children’s book by the same name that Kotb wrote for her one-year-old daughter, Haley Joy. Pop Crush reported that the book has been described as “a celebratory and poetic testament to the timeless love felt between parent and child.”