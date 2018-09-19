‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Krystal Nielson, Chris Randone Talk Possibility Of TV Wedding, Vision For Big Day

Can 'Bachelor in Paradise' fans look forward to a televised wedding from Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson?

A handful of couples stayed together after filming Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, and fans have quickly come to love Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone together. Chris and Krystal may have been villains during their respective Bachelorette and Bachelor seasons, but now it’s nothing but love — and they seem ready to make big moves in their relationship.

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson told E! News that they are “100 percent getting married, and we’re 100 percent making it happen.” That said, they aren’t rushing to set a date or pin down many specifics. The Bachelor in Paradise stars said that they aren’t opposed to having their wedding televised, and Nielson joked that at the very least, it would be shared via her Instagram stories.

Krystal noted that her life is already shared pretty thoroughly with the public, but that she and Chris will decide “as a team” whether or not to tie the knot in front of ABC’s cameras — if and when the opportunity becomes available. While Randone and Nielson might be open to having a televised wedding, they do want to ensure that the day doesn’t become incredibly stressful.

Nielson said that all she and Randone care about is music, food, and wine when it comes to the wedding experience, and that they want to avoid drama at all costs. Krystal explained that she’s seen friends of hers face a lot of stress as they navigate their nuptials — and she wants to make sure that’s not how things go in her wedding to Chris.

Before Krystal and Chris can start working on wedding plans, they need to decide where they are going to live. They’ve previously noted that Randone will likely relocate to California where Nielson lives, and now it sounds as if that part of the plan is firmly in place.

However, the Bachelor in Paradise stars haven’t yet decided if they’ll stick with San Diego — where she currently lives — or broaden their horizons and settle down in Los Angeles, Orange County, or somewhere else in California. Chris and Krystal aren’t going to wait too long to make a decision, though, as he says that they are aiming to make their big move by the beginning of November.

Chris and Krystal have been sharing a lot of updates via their Instagram pages, and they look giddily happy together. They’ve been in Los Angeles this week and are starting to plan a romantic getaway together. All signs point toward a long future together for the two Bachelor in Paradise stars.

Will Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson be the next Bachelor in Paradise couple to tie the knot? Their pairing seemed rather surprising when spoilers first emerged about it, but fans have come to appreciate the power couple. People are definitely rooting for Chris and Krystal, and, so far — it looks like they’ve got what it will take to go the distance.