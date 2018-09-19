Is Kristen Doute Pregnant? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Faces Rumors On Twitter

Could Kristen Doute and Brian Carter be starting a family?

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is no stranger to rumors, even when the show isn’t airing. So, it isn’t too surprising to hear that social media rumors have been suggesting longtime cast member Kristen Doute is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brian Carter. However, when it comes to the report of a pregnancy, Doute claims there’s no truth to the rumor.

After getting word of the false statements being spread about her, Doute took to her Twitter page where she set the record straight with her many fans and followers.

“A PSA: I’m not pregnant but I am [seven] years older than I was on season one of [Vanderpump Rules]. I’m working on it. I do get Botox but I also got a tad older. I’m healthy. Trolls are c***s,” she tweeted on September 19.

Following her tweet, Doute received several supportive messages from fans who didn’t understand why anyone would have the nerve to accuse her of being pregnant — or looking old — and one of those tweets came from Days of our Lives actress Chrishell Hartley, wife of This is Us actor Justin Hartley.

“Made the mistake of reading comments on a site’s Instagram from a pic of me and Justin at the Emmys,” she wrote. “Forget all the old and ugly comments. One person said nice that he brought his mom. I can SO relate to this tweet. You are stupidly gorgeous and trolls are the f***ing worst.”

Earlier this month, after sharing the above photo on Instagram, Kristen Doute was asked if she was pregnant by several of her fans and followers due to the allegedly suspicious way she was standing with her boyfriend, Brian Carter.

“Blocking [your] stomach oh so coincidently! You are PREGNANT,” one person said.

“Are you pregnant,” another asked.

At the time, Doute maintained silence in regard to the rumors on Instagram and shared no details with her fans and followers on Twitter.

While Doute may not be expecting the baby of her boyfriend, Carter, that isn’t to say they are not serious about their relationship. In fact, in 2016, Doute didn’t hesitate to tell E! News that Carter was “The One.”

“Totally, no question,” she said at the time. “The best thing about him is that he’s just very honest and communicative. Our communication skills are spot-on. It works. It just does. When we met, we just sort of knew on the first sight. My friends love him, his friends love me. It just works.”

Kristen Doute and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.