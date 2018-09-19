Hoda Kotb Gushes Over Boyfriend: ‘I’m Going To Be With Joel Until My Last Breath’

Love is in the air for Hoda Kotb and longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

Last night, the Today Show host appeared on Bravo’s late night show, Watch What Happens Live, alongside co-host Savannah Guthrie. On the episode, host Andy Cohen grilled the TV personalities on a number of topics including Hoda’s love life.

With all of the quick Hollywood engagements recently, there was one question that was on everyone’s mind — will Hoda and Joel be heading down the aisle at any point in the near future? And Hoda’s answer was just about as sweet as you would imagine.

“I love Joel. I mean, I’m going to be with Joel until my last breath — I know that.”

Then Cohen compared their relationship to that of Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, asking if Hoda and Joel will be like them.

“Yeah, I think we might,” Kotb told Cohen as she smiled. “I kind of like their vibe, don’t you think?”

According to Good Housekeeping, Hoda and Joel dated silently for years before finally taking their relationship public in 2015, when the pair were photographed vacationing together on the beach. The couple first met at a Wall Street professionals event back in 2013. Kotb was signing books when her soon-to-be boyfriend came up to get a copy signed.

“It was one of those events they ask us to speak at and it was pouring rain and it was a bunch of Wall Street guys. I didn’t even want to go,” Kotb told Bethenny Frankel. “They asked me to sign some books and one guy is like, Can you sign it to my grandma? And this guy walks up and he’s like, I’ll take a book. And I was like, Who do you want me to write it to — your girlfriend, your wife, your aunt? And he goes, Write it to me.”

The pair then moved in together to a pad in New York City in 2016. In 2017, they expanded their family by adopting a baby girl that they named Haley Joy. Since Kotb was unable to conceive on her own following a bout with breast cancer, the pair opted to adopt instead. At the time of the adoption, Hoda was 52-years-old and Schiffman was 58-years-old.

And clearly, little Haley Joy is the apple of the couple’s eye as Kotb regularly gushes over the tot in interviews, on air, and even on her popular Instagram page.

While Joel and Hoda may not be walking down the aisle in their lifetime, they do still seem like a perfect match.