Bravo Confirms Two Cast Members Of ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ As Andy Cohen Teases New Season On Twitter

Find out what Andy Cohen is saying about the new season of 'RHONJ'.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been waiting on the edge of their seats for months, hoping for a glimpse at the upcoming ninth season of the show. Unfortunately, the trailer has yet to be released. Luckily, there have been a few announcements made in regard to the series’ new episodes.

On September 18, Bravo TV confirmed that Margaret Josephs would be returning to the show for Season 9 — and one day later, the same outlet revealed to readers that Dolores Catania would be back as well.

As fans of the show well know, Catania, a longtime friend of Teresa Giudice, was the first of the two women to join the show — doing so during its seventh season. Meanwhile, Josephs joined the Bravo TV cast for her first season during Season 8.

Ahead of the announcement of the two returning stars, Andy Cohen spoke out on Twitter, teasing his fans and followers with a few statements about the upcoming season and confirming that the trailer for Season 9 will be released “soon.”

“The new season of [The Real Housewives of New Jersey] is KILLING ME. You guys are gonna be so happy. It has everything,” he wrote.

“Trailer coming soon,” he added.

Although Josephs and Catania are the only two cast members confirmed to be appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9, a number of others are expected to return — including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Danielle Staub.

As for Siggy Flicker, she announced she was done with the show at the end of last year after wrapping production on Season 8.

When Siggy Flicker quit her role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in December of last year, she released a statement to Us Weekly magazine, stating that while she may have lost the battle, she won the war.

“Looking back at the show I truly wanted to make a difference for Jersey and in Jersey and I realized that I had too many obstacles working against me and I couldn’t do it,” she explained to the magazine about the reasoning behind her decision to quit. “I feel like I lost the battle but I won the war because at the end of the day, everyone’s goal should be … to be happy. And there is nothing more that I love than myself, my husband and my family too much for them to be unhappy and for me to be unhappy.”