Tom Brady Has ‘Had Enough’ Of Bill Belichick, According To New Book

An anonymous source in a new biography of Belichick alleged that Brady would 'divorce' the coach if he could.

New England Patriots’ star quarterback Tom Brady has had enough of his coach, Bill Belichick, according to excerpts from a new biography of the head coach.

Brady allegedly said during the offseason that he wishes he could “divorce” Belichick.

ESPN released excerpts of the book, titled “Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time,” on Tuesday evening, including portions that detail Brady’s animosity toward Belichick. The book is written by ESPN reporter Ian O’Connor.

USA Today reports that Brady has considered severing his relationship with his coach, according to an anonymous source within the book. “Tom knows Bill is the best coach in the league, but he’s had enough of him,” the source said. “If Tom could, I think he would divorce him.”

The revelation isn’t all too surprising. Brady expressed disdain for his coach during an interview in the offseason. “I plead the fifth,” Brady said when he was asked whether he felt appreciated by his coach.

But at the same time, Brady elaborated, he recognized that Belichick’s coaching methods helped him more than hurt him in the long run.

“He has a management style (with) players, and he would say, ‘Look, I’m not the easiest coach to play for.’ And I agree,” Brady elaborated. “He’s not the easiest coach to play for.”

Brady continued to give accolades to his coach:

“But he’s the best for me. I think what he’s proven is that whatever talent he has, he maximizes talent. What more could you ask of a coach than that? That’s what I want as a player.”

Despite these sentiments, tensions between the coach and the star quarterback were also evident during the regular season last year, with some believing it began when Belichick removed access privileges for Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero. From there, more friction between the coach, the player, and the team itself was observed by several sports analysts, as the Patriots struggled to win games early in the 2017 season, ESPN reported.

The latest allegations about the animosity between Brady and Belichick go beyond these annoyances, however, and paint a picture of a star player who wants to part ways with a legendary coach. Brady has not yet responded to the reporting depicted in O’Connor’s book.

The Patriots are currently 1-1 for the season, having just lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. New England won the AFC Championship last season but lost their Super Bowl matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.