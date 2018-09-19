The Undertaker To Return For 1,000th Episode Of ‘WWE Smackdown’

Two of WWE’s biggest superstars could be about to return to SmackDown.

Wrestling superstars The Undertaker and Edge could be about to return to SmackDown, according to reports Wednesday.

The Undertaker will make an appearance during SmackDown’s upcoming 1,000th episode, but is unlikely to be in action, The Express reported.

An icon of wrestling in the 1990s, in recent years The Undertaker has usually only appeared during major WWE events like WrestleMania. One of his long-time rivals, Edge, might also appear, according to GMS.

While Edge’s speculated appearance is unconfirmed, The Undertaker might already be locked in. WWE appeared to confirm The Understaker rumor in an email to subscribers earlier this week, when they teased him alongside an announcement that the 1,000th episode will feature three main matches.

The confirmed matches include AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz, and Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy.

If that’s not enough to get you champing at the bit, WWE’s Facebook page has been teasing fans with dream match-ups.

“With the 1,000th episode of WWE SmackDown Live on the horizon, can we have these matches, please?” one post read.

Some of the dream matches teased include The APA vs. The Bar, Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair vs Michelle McCool and Samoa Joe going up against Dave Bautista.

Speaking of Bautista, the former World Champion has stated that he hasn’t been invited to the show, despite it taking place in his hometown of Washington D.C.

“Surprise surprise!! I wasn’t invited! And it’s in my hometown.!?.. guess by now I shouldn’t be shocked anymore,” he vented in a tweet last Thursday.

In the past, Bautista has repeatedly maintained in interviews that he’s eager to get back in the ring.

“I love professional wrestling and I love that company,” he told Good Morning Britain during an interview earlier this year.

He has previously turned down an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, arguing that he wasn’t ready to retire.

1,000th Episode Is ‘Tremendous Milestone’

No matter who ends up making an appearance at SmackDown 1,000, the event will represent a major achievement for WWE, according to the organization’s CEO Vince McMahon.

“One thousand episodes is a tremendous milestone reinforcing the longevity and popularity of WWE,” he said in a statement on the WWE website.

“But it’s only the beginning, and the best is yet to come for SmackDown,” he added.

SmackDown is the second longest weekly episodic cable show in U.S. history, being beaten out only by Monday Night Raw. The series has aired since 1999.

SmackDown’s 1,000th episode will air on Tuesday, October 16. The live event will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.