‘Days Of Our Lives’ May Be Doomed Now That Kelly Clarkson Is Getting Her Own Talk Show On NBC

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will debut in 2019.

Days Of Our Lives may be coming to an end, now that Kelly Clarkson has been given her own show on NBC, TVLine is reporting.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will premiere in the fall of 2019, has been picked up by 11 NBC affiliates. What’s more, those markets are big: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, San Diego, Boston and Hartford. In those markets, excluding Boston, Kelly’s show will serve as a lead-in to the phenomenally popular Ellen DeGeneres Show (in Boston the show will air at a different time).

That means that something will have to go from those affiliates’ schedules, and for now anyway, Steve Harvey’s daytime show, appropriately-enough named Steve Harvey, will be getting the ax.

However, in the long term, the addition of another syndicated show to the NBC affiliate market may spell doom for the half-century-old soap opera. Days is only renewed through next summer, and the addition of a cheaper show may be the final nail in the show’s coffin. Of course, it bears noting that Days has been the subject of cancellation rumors for years now, but the classic soap – one of the few still on TV these days – has managed to escape cancellation several times before.

The problem for the soap-opera industry is simple: money. Scripted shows with large casts cost quite a bit, what with all of the actors, writers, and studio expenses required to put the show on the screen. By comparison, talk shows are almost hideously cheap to produce. With a minimal cast (the host and a sidekick or DJ), few sets, and a smaller staff of writers, a talk show can be produced for a fraction of the cost of a scripted show – especially a show with a sprawling cast, such as s soap. What’s more, guests will appear on the show for free or for a nominal fee, usually to promote their latest projects.

As for Kelly’s show, already she’s filmed a pilot, according to TV Fanatic. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Kelly said that music will, of course, be a big part of the show.

“At the pilot, I got, you know, people to sing with me and do little skits. So it’s very musical as well. It would be weird if it wasn’t.”

.@kelly_clarkson announces that she will be hosting her own talk show! Tune in to #FallonTonight for more! pic.twitter.com/v9rVlOx3qt — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 19, 2018

In a statement from NBC, the network promised that The Kelly Clarkson Show will be “a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition.”