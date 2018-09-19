Buckingham Palace Has Announced Prince Harry’s Cousin Is Marrying Pippa Middleton’s Ex

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston are engaged.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Lady Gabriella Windsor will marry Thomas Kingston, following his proposal which took place last month on Sark, one of the Channel Islands just off the coast of France. The couple is expected to wed in the spring of 2019.

The Palace statement said, “Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr. Thomas Kingston.”

2018 had proven to be a busy news cycle for Royal watchers. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot earlier this year. Prince Louis, son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was born in April. Currently, the Royals are preparing for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, due to take place on 12 October 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

There is speculation about family dynamics, according to a report from MarieClaire, stating “The next family dinner should be interesting.” That’s because Thomas Kingston happens to be Pippa Middleton’s ex-boyfriend, and Lady Gabriella Windsor is the cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William.

As Cosmopolitan summed up: “Prince William’s grandmother’s cousin’s daughter is marrying the man who used to go out with his wife’s sister.”

The engagement news was confirmed by the Daily Mail‘s royal reporter, Rebecca English, who shared the palace’s official statement via her confirmed Twitter account: “Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August; Mr Kingston proposed on the Isle of Sark. The wedding will take place in spring of 2019.”

Tom is an ex of Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister. She dated the Bristol graduate in 2011. Tom used to procure the release of hostages in Iraq before moving into the world of finance. He and Ella attended Pippa's wedding to James Matthews last year. Small world! https://t.co/Yg6blnO8zK — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 19, 2018

Philippa Charlotte Middleton, also known by the courtesy title of Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric the Younger, is a socialite, author and columnist. She is the younger sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. She is married to James Spencer Matthews, who is a British former professional racing driver, hedge fund manager, and heir to the Scottish feudal title of Laird of Glen Affric.

Lady Gabriella Windsor is engaged to marry Thomas Kingston https://t.co/JJIsVj3cyF pic.twitter.com/2BgqOeKMFB — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2018

Kingston is a private person, but the Royal statement revealed, that “Mr. Kingston works in frontier market investment and is a Director of Devonport Capital.” He has previously worked as a hostage-negotiator in Iraq.

Lady Gabriella has worked as a freelance writer after graduating from Brown University, and currently works as a senior director for Branding Latin America, a brand-positioning platform that specializes in the region.

The Royal statement announcing the engagement of the Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston did not elaborate regarding a date or a location for their wedding.