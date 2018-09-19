Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New Look On Set Of Season 16 Of ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian got all glammed up to head to the studio this week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was hard at work on Season 16 of the family’s reality TV series and showed off her new look while doing so.

According to Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo, she was back in the studio for interviews this week. The new mom was a vision in pink, as she showed off a full face of makeup, including pink lips and dramatic pink eyeshadow.

Khloe wore a black spandex bodysuit with a bright pink and orange windbreaker over top for her interview. She donned a single necklace around her neck, wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and in loose waves for her filming obligation.

Kardashian posted two photos and a video from inside the studio, captioning the snapshots, “Season 16,” adding a heart emoji to show her love to fans.

Currently, Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is airing, and Khloe Kardashian is seen pregnant with her daughter. The upcoming season will likely showcase the baby girl, True, whom Khloe gave birth to back in April, as well as Khloe’s life as a new mother as she learns the ins and outs of parenting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans watched as Khloe made a huge decision on a recent episode of KUWTK. Kardashian was forced to choose a legal guardian for her daughter and was torn between her sisters, Kourtney and Kim.

“I am a huge planner, I love to be prepared. That’s just how I am. I always thought Kourtney would be the godparent of my child, but lately I’ve been watching Kimberly and she’s been someone that I really gravitate to as a mom. So it’s a tough choice between Kourtney and Kim,” Khloe stated during the episode.

Khloe was so torn about the decision that she even went to her mom, Kris Jenner, for help. Kris opened up to her daughter about all the reasons both Kourtney and Kim would make good guardians but told her daughter that she ultimately had to follow her heart while making the choice.

Eventually, Khloe Kardashian chose Kim as baby True’s legal guardian, revealing that she believed Kim’s parenting style meshed better with her own values. However, Kourtney admitted that she was a bit “disappointed” by her sister’s decision and revealed she hopes Khloe will change her mind in the future.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 15 airs Sunday nights on E! Meanwhile, Season 16 is currently filming.