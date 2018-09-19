Olivia Culpo Shows Plenty Of Sculpted Leg In Paris Photoshoot

Model Olivia Culpo gave her fans a sneak peek of her Paris photoshoot on Instagram. The elegant shot captures her walking across the road in front of the Eiffel Tower. With a blurred background, the stunning model pops out at the viewer in a dressy outfit complete with high heel polka-dot boots and plenty of leg.

Culpo gazes at the camera as she struts in a white, long-sleeved blouse with ruffles on the arms, tiny black shorts, and a matching black open skirt, trailing behind her. Her long, sculpted left leg is on display, ending in a pointed-toe black high-heel boot complete with white polka dots. The model accessorized with a black bag dangling down from one hand and silver hoop earrings. Her straight brown hair is pulled back in a half ponytail and her makeup outlines her eyes and lips, giving her a fierce and sultry air.

The model added the caption, “I [heart] Paris,” with a heart emoji replacing the word and tagged her location as Paris, France. She gained thousands of likes in just the first half hour of posting it, with many fans commenting on how stunning she looks. Many of the comments consisted of heart, fire, bomb, and heart-eyed emojis, accompanied by compliments including “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “amazing.”

One fan wrote, “FIERCE love this look,” while another commented, “You’re my girl crush since forever,” followed by a heart emoji.

Just the other day, the supermodel posted a smoking photo of herself in a red bikini while on the set of her new movie The Swing Of Things in Jamaica, reported The Daily Mail. The 26-year-old has been spending time on the island while shooting the film, in which she plays character Laura Jane. The caption on the photo read, “Last couple days on set for Laura Jane.”

Culpo stars alongside actors Matt McCoy, Adelaide Kane, Chord Overstreet, and Luke Wilson in the movie about a groom-to-be who accidentally books his wedding and honeymoon at a swingers resort in Jamaica.

The model’s love for the film’s destination is evident in various photos she’s posted throughout her time on the island. In most of the photos, she’s wearing just a bikini and posing in front of an idyllic island background, such as a pristine sandy beach or sunset over the sea.

In one photo from last Thursday, she sits on a hammock wearing a rainbow-striped bikini with high-waist bottoms and a straw hat while she eats a plate of fruit. The tanned and toned model couldn’t look happier as she flashes a bright smile and perfectly manicured eyebrows.

Her caption read, “Today will work 4 mango.”