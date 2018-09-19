‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Delivers Powerhouse Performance, Leaving Judges Speechless

The panel of judges from America’s Got Talent was rendered speechless by a powerhouse performance from a favorite performer in the competition as the show readies itself to crown its new winner.

Fourteen-year-old English singer Courtney Hadwin performed a jaw-dropping rendition of the Ike and Tina Turner classic “River Deep Mountain High” during the series finals episode on September 18.

Wearing a burgundy and gold brocade suit, Hadwin brought the house down.

Her performance brought the judges, which include Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the audience, to their feet.

“I love everything about you! I love your look, I love your style, I love your voice, I love your performance,” Mandel marveled.

Mandel was the first person to believe in the singer’s abilities, pressing his Golden Buzzer to advance her quickly to the next round of competition on this season of the series.

“I think the world does too! We are watching a superstar in the making right here on America’s Got Talent,” he continued.

Cowell echoed Mandel’s comments, remarking, “I always say the most important part of being a star is being remembered, and that’s what you do.”

Cowell added, “every time you perform, people are going to remember you. You’re going to inspire people, you’re gonna tell a whole new generation what rock and roll is all about.”

“You’re more than a great singer,” Cowell concluded. “You’re more like a trendsetter. Without people like you, we don’t look good.”

The NBC reality competition series will crown a winner for Season 13 tonight and Klum believes that Hadwin could be it.

“The teenagers have been winning America’s Got Talent. If you remember, last it was Darci Lynne [Farmer], the year before that it was Grace VanderWaal,” Klum noted. “Maybe it will be you tomorrow!”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after her performance, Hadwin was humbled by the judges’ comments but didn’t think her performance was a shoo-in to win the big prize.

“I’m not really sure if I’m gonna win tomorrow night, everybody’s amazing and unique in their own way,” she humbly shared.

“After the show, I really want to release my own music and show people my own music and hopefully be able to do concerts,” Hadwin explained. “That’d be cool.”

As for her experience on the show and her AGT journey, Hadwin said she feels lucky to “be able to experience this with my full family, [which] is just amazing.”

America’s Got Talent finale show results air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.