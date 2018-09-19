5 Shocking Things Stormy Daniels Has Said About Alleged Donald Trump Affair

From cheating on 'The Apprentice' to discussions with Hillary Clinton, Daniels describes in her book, 'Full Disclosure,' many previously unknown details from her alleged affair with the current president.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump that began in 2006, reveals even more details of their relationship in a new book set to be released, entitled Full Disclosure. Although many details have already been exposed about the affair — including a $130,000 payout to Daniels to guarantee her silence about the incident during the 2016 campaign — the adult film star caused a stir this week with even more to share about their tryst.

Here are five more reported revelations about the affair.

1. Daniels didn’t think Trump would be president.

Daniels didn’t believe that Trump would ever become president, much less that he wanted the job in the first place, according to the Guardian, which received an advance copy of Full Disclosure.

Daniels maintained to her former castmates (who were also aware about their affair) that he’d never be president during the early stages of his campaign.

“It will never happen, I would say,” Daniels wrote. “He doesn’t even want to be president”

2. She claims she was threatened before she was paid.

As Trump worked his way toward the Republican nomination, Daniels started to worry — not just for the country’s future, but for her own safety.

Daniels says in her book she had been threatened years before against telling the story of her affair with the candidate, the Guardian reports. She knew she had a story to tell, though, and until she received the pay agreement from Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, she had planned on telling it.

3. Daniels described Trump’s genitals in explicit detail.

Earlier this week, descriptions from Daniels’s book about Trump’s genitals showed up on social media, and many were confused why a character named Toadstool from the Super Mario Bros. video game was going viral online.

The fictional character was shared countless times because of the way Trump’s penis was described in the book, according to Vox. Daniels’s description of the president’s appendage seemed to conjure up that image for many.

“It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool,” Daniels wrote.

For quite some time after their affair, Daniels recalls she was not happy with herself for having slept with Trump. Years after it happened, Daniels would feel disgust with her relationship with him.

“I had sex with that,’ I’d say to myself. Eech,” Daniels wrote.

"Full Disclosure" has salacious details of her time with Trump, and claims he offered to cast her on "The Apprentice" and cheat to allow her to survive through more episodes of the show.

4. Trump allegedly spoke to Hillary Clinton while Daniels was in his room.

Daniels recalled a strange incident in which Trump actually took a phone call from then-candidate Hillary Clinton, as their affair progressed into 2007. Clinton had called Trump to discuss her primary match-up against then-rising star Barack Obama, Daniels alleges.

“He had a whole conversation about the race, repeatedly mentioning ‘our plan,'” Daniels wrote in Full Disclosure.

But the businessman seemed to be distracted during the conversation by what was on the TV screen. The conversation, Daniels says, took place during the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

“Even while he was on the phone with Hillary, his attention kept going back to the sharks,” Daniels writes.

5. Trump allegedly told Daniels he’d help her win The Apprentice.

Daniels further described in her book how Trump had promised her a part on his hit reality show, The Apprentice. He even suggested he’d help her win the contest.

“We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand. And we can devise your technique,” Daniels quoted Trump as having told her.

“He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 per cent his idea,” she added.