Blake Shelton ‘Heartbroken’ After Gwen Stefani Calls Ex Gavin Rossdale ‘Love Of Her Life,’ Per ‘Radar Online’

The Voice coach Blake Shelton is allegedly “heartbroken” after learning through pals that girlfriend Gwen Stefani still calls ex Gavin Rossdale “the love of her life,” per a new story published by Radar Online.

The couple, who have dated for the past three years, have been in a committed relationship since Stefani’s divorce from Rossdale and Shelton’s split from country singer Miranda Lambert.

Radar reported that the singer and former Voice coach allegedly made the confession to her friends in August after working alongside her ex during a mediation session where the couple worked out custody arrangements.

“She can’t stand Gavin because she thinks he’s a cheater and a bad dad,” said a source to Radar Online.

“But she still insists on calling him the love of her life!” the source continued.

Rossdale and Stefani were married for 13 years.

They separated and subsequently divorced after Stefani learned her then-husband had cheated on her with their family nanny.

The Radar report also notes that Stefani has allegedly accused Rossdale of not spending enough time with their sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4.

She allegedly noted, according to Radar, that he was absent from their lives for five weeks this summer.

“She would take Gavin back in a minute — if he wasn’t such a screw-up,” a pal of the former band No Doubt reportedly said to Radar of the singer.

Stefani and Shelton met on the set of The Voice during Season 7 in 2014.

Stefani stepped in to replace Christina Aguilera, who was pregnant at the time. Fans seemed to react well to the singer as a coach, so she was asked to return to The Voice for the show’s eighth season.

In July and August of 2015, both Stefani and Shelton announced their separation from their spouses and by November of that year, it was confirmed by Shelton’s rep the twosome were an item.

“Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating,” said the rep to Us Weekly at the time.

Shelton later confirmed in an interview with Today that at the beginning of their union, he considered his relationship with Stefani a “rebound.” He then realized it was something more.

“I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal because we were both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this. But now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us. It constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”

The Voice will air its latest season with judges Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson beginning September 24 on NBC.